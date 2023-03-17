The failures of a California bank that catered to venture-backed technology and health companies and a New York bank that specialized in crypto currency lending has prompted soul searching for some bankers and bank customers.

But the key factors that led to two of the largest bank failures in U.S. history don’t exist in locally based banks and those financial institutions have been reassuring customers about that this week while reinforcing banking practices they say guard against such catastrophic failure.

“I believe that most consumers in our market understand that banks here — especially the community banks — are wholly different,” said Craig Rodenberger, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Ephrata National Bank.

Rodenberger said the failure of Silicon Valley Bank illustrates the peril of concentrating too heavily in one sector and is one of the reasons Ephrata National Bank continually seeks to diversify its loan and deposit portfolio.

“They’re a textbook example of why most banks — Ephrata National Bank included — do not get concentrated into any one type of business or industry,” Rodenberger said. “Because if something goes wrong for that business or industry – in this case venture capital drying up – it creates fallout.”

And the collapse of Signature Bank, which specialized in lending to crypto currency backers, highlights the wisdom of Ephrata National Bank’s caution when it comes to new financial products and services, he said.

“If you want to call it boring, that’s fine,” Rodenberger said. “If we don’t know and understand it, we’re not going to get involved in it because that creates risk, not just to us but to our customers, our employees, our shareholders.”

Ephrata National Bank posted a statement on its Facebook page Monday and also shared two videos of Rodenberger and Bill Kitsch, the bank’s chief revenue officer, talking about what led to the recent bank failures.

Rodenberger said the bank has gotten very few questions in light of the bank failures, adding that one of the few was from a customer confirming that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s insurance on accounts up to $250,000 applied to them.

Fulton Bank, the county’s largest bank based on deposits, also reassured customers this week about its stability in light of the bank failures, posting a statement Tuesday on its Facebook page from Curtis J. Myers, chairman, president and CEO of the bank’s parent company, Fulton Financial.

“Banking is based on trust, and your trust is a responsibility I and all 3,300 Fulton employees strive to earn every day,” Myers said. “As a strong community bank, we hold deposits locally and lend locally. Fulton Bank continues to be well capitalized and has a diversified customer base and an appropriate investment portfolio. Our customer base remains strong and stable, with over 500,000 households served in our five-state footprint.”

Steve Trapnell, a spokesperson for Fulton Bank, said the bank has been experiencing a normal customer call volume this week.

No one from Bank of Bird-in-Hand, the only other bank based in Lancaster County, responded to messages seeking comment on the recent bank failures.

Uninsured deposits

Among the causes for the Silicon Valley Bank and Sovereign Bank failures was the fact that some 90% of their deposits exceeded the $250,000 amount that is automatically insured by the FDIC. The high percentages were a result of the kinds of customers the bank attracted, but also left those customers vulnerable to losing money in the event of a bank failure and fueled the sudden withdrawal of deposits that crippled the banks.

Such uninsured deposit levels are well beyond those of Fulton Bank and Ephrata National Bank.

“We have a low percentage of uninsured deposits at only 34%, which is well below the industry average. This is indicative of our diversified, granular deposit base,” Trapnell said of Fulton Bank’s uninsured deposits.

At Ephrata National Bank, the percentage of deposits more than $250,000 is around 23%, Rodenberger said.

The FDIC is acting as a receiver for Silicon Valley Bank and will likely liquidate the bank’s assets to pay back its customers, including depositors and creditors. While FDIC insurance normally covers deposits up to $250,000, federal regulators have said that customers will have full access to their deposits.

New York-based Signature Bank, which specialized in cryptocurrency, was taken over by state regulators after a surge in withdrawals that totaled $10 billion. With $118 billion in assets, it is the third largest collapse in U.S. history.

