With more than $25 million construction happening this summer, Rock Lititz has set its sights on future growth that includes expanding its hotel and adding a 400,000 square foot building.

Growing demand from Rock Lititz rehearsal studios as well as the community at large are prompting the expansion of the Hotel at Rock Lititz, said President and CEO Andrea Shirk.

More Rock Lititz news:

A new master plan for the 108-acre live event industry campus in Warwick Township shows the 139-room boutique hotel increasing in size by about 50%, but Rock Lititz Shirk said details about size have not been determined. The five-story hotel at 50 Rock Lititz Blvd. has 92,000 square feet.

“We are currently in the design and architecture phase to determine how many rooms are feasible on the existing footprint,” Shirk wrote in an email. “ We expect to begin detailed design this fall, followed by land development.”

Rock Lititz is home to about 35 entertainment-related companies, two restaurants, two bars and a hotel and nearly 1,500 local employees.

The new master plan created in April and presented to township supervisors also shows a 400,000-square-foot building at 301 Rock Lititz Blvd., known as Pod 3. There are no immediate development plans for that area, Shirk said.

Meanwhile, demolition work has been completed at the 13-acre former Specialty Bakers site, which lies adjacent to the campus. The area at 560 Furnace Hills Pike is used for truck parking, and Rock Lititz said there are no plans for construction at that site at this time.

This summer more than 200,000 square feet of building space at a cost of more than $25 million is under construction at Rock Lititz. Shirk said jobs will be added but it is not clear how many jobs the projects would bring.

Here’s an update:

Pod 4 at 400 Rock Lititz Blvd. is on track for completion in early fall 2023 and will add 145 parking spaces to the campus. The 133,600-square-foot structure is a multi-tenant building that will be largely occupied by live events design, engineering and manufacturing company Tait, with Clair Global Corp., audio visual supplier and integrator to the live events industry, and Major Mega, a virtual reality, motion simulation and environmental effects company that creates attractions for the amusement industry. That $15.4 million project received a state-backed low-interest loan for $2.25 million for the ongoing construction that began in the fall 2022.

Construction continues on the $10 million Pod 1A, which includes the Academy of Live Technology (ALT) educational facility at 180 Studio Blvd., and Studio B, which will provide clients with additional rehearsal space and an area for demonstrations and training for the school and community companies of Rock Lititz. The 33,600-square-foot education facility is targeted for a spring 2024 completion with students onsite for classes in fall 2024. The first class of ALT students will start their studies at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design in August.

Clair Global’s new 29,000 square foot corporate headquarters building at 222 Touring Drive has received final land development approvals and will begin construction this summer. Rock Lititz does not discuss costs of projects. The new building will be for operations and warehousing, and the current Clair building at 1 Ellen Ave. will be used for manufacturing, Dave Madary of Madary Engineering & Design said at a township board of supervisors meeting in May.

Along with construction comes updates to the master plan to support traffic flow with roads, parking and infrastructure improvements for work targeted to begin in spring 2024. The expanded flood plain restoration plan will have a trail along the Santo Domingo Creek and a restored landscape buffer. The plan calls for incorporating side walls and walking areas. The restoration is expected to provide stormwater benefits to Rock Lititz, as well as neighbors on Wynfield Drive. There is a plan to create a loop road between Production Drive, Studio Drive and Touring Drive. The area in front of the existing Pod 2 is being updated in order to discourage trucks from making a straight drive through an area with pedestrians. The traffic loop will be done in three phases, Shirk said in May.

Rock Lititz has received five loans from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority since 2015. Since 2013, Rock Lititz has received $5.5 million from the program to build its two studios. It also got a PIDA $2 million low-interest loan to help fund the $12 million Studio 2 addition, which opened last year.

