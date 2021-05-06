The departure of Lancaster County Prison from the east side of Lancaster city may open a rare redevelopment possibility, community and city leaders said Wednesday, but one that comes with sizable challenges.

“Obviously this is an exciting opportunity for the city and especially the east side neighborhood. Here is Lancaster’s chance to transform a critical area, historically associated with pain, into a positive asset and extension of this neighborhood,” said Marshall Snively, president of the Lancaster City Alliance, a nonprofit that promotes the city’s growth and stability.

The potential redevelopment opportunity surfaced Wednesday when the Lancaster County Commissioners announced they hope to move the 625 E. King St. prison to a 75-acre farm in Lancaster Township along the Conestoga River. They have not discussed what would become of the old prison site should the move come to fruition.

The prison – parts of which date to 1851 -- fills a city block bounded by East King, East Orange, North Marshall and North Franklin streets. The 4.7-acre site is next to Reservoir Park. Its size, its historic components and adjoining park makes the site unique in the city, Marshall noted.

“We would be excited to re-imagine and redevelop the site in a way that ties the fabric of the neighborhoods together and creates productive uses for residents of the city. This vision would be shaped by community processes, including the comprehensive plan,” said Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community planning and economic development.

The historic portions of the 350,000-square-foot complex – roughly the size of seven football fields -- make the redevelopment possibilities more enticing, in the view of Ed McMahon, a senior resident fellow with the Urban Land Institute.

McMahon, who has visited Lancaster numerous times, spoken here and written about the city in his book, “Better Models for Redevelopment in Pennsylvania,” said:

“There’s an opportunity here. Given a feasibility study, they could perhaps come up with some interesting ideas for how to repurpose this building, which otherwise might be viewed as a white elephant building. But it’s quite distinctive. It could further that unique image that Lancaster has been doing a good job of trying to foster.”

Noting the prevalence of historic structures in Lancaster city that have found new life when given new uses, McMahon said that practice is a key to the city’s enduring vitality. It’s created a “competitive advantage” for the city, in his view, in attracting tourists, jobs and investment.

“Part of the reason,” McMahon said, “is they haven’t torn down all the old stuff and replaced it with a bunch of new, look-alike stuff.”

Special qualities

Indeed, the East King Street side of the prison has “distinctive” features in spades.

It was built as “almost an exact model of an 18th-century castle in Lancashire, England, with an arched gateway (and) a large grating of iron bars that was lowered by chains in front of the main entrance," according to the Lancaster County Prison website.

McMahon noted that other communities have redeveloped old prisons into hotels and tourist attractions. Another option is being explored in Cambria County.

Officials in Cambria County have been working for several years on their own redevelopment of a historic former county jail, built in 1872.

The Cambria County Jail entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 for its architecture.

A Raleigh, North Carolina-based developer originally from Cambria County is currently in talks with redevelopment authority officials to restore the building for a mix of uses, including an event space, a restaurant and site for ghost tours, according to the company’s website.

Renee Daly, executive director at the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, said there hasn’t been anything unique about the process because of the building’s status as a former jail, which operated until 1997.

But the fact that the county is the owner of the property is a little unusual, Daly said. County officials transferred the property to the redevelopment authority, she said, which has more flexibility to choose what development plan to approve.

“We have the option to work with and negotiate with potential developers where a municipality does not have that,” Daly said. “They have to go with the highest [bid] and best use, which is not always the desired route in some circumstances.”

While the prison site would pose a “unique development opportunity,” in the view of Bill Boben, senior vice president of sales and leasing at High Associates, the county’s biggest real estate developer and manager, getting to that point wouldn’t be simple.

For example, the prison buildings would need to be expertly examined to assess their viability for re-use. Neighboring uses, any environmental issues and zoning also would need to be considered. And as Snively and Delfs pointed out, the views of community stakeholders would play a major factor in deciding how the redevelopment would proceed as well.

“At this point I think it is premature to determine the exact best use, although affordable housing should be a priority consideration as a component,” Snively said.

Review process

Coincidentally, a similar situation is presenting itself on the west side of Lancaster city, as the former Lancaster Regional hospital property bounded by College, Marietta and North West End avenues and West Walnut Street is being eyed for redevelopment. That city block would be converted into affordable and market-rate housing.

Chad Martin, vice president of community relations for HDC MidAtlantic, the county’s biggest developer and manager of affordable housing, declined to comment on the Lancaster prison site. Officials at Community Basics, another sizable developer of affordable housing here, did not respond to messages left by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Any redevelopment of the prison site would require rezoning.

Its current designation is “criminal detention facilities,” which allows few permitted uses. Besides a detention facility for criminal and juvenile defendants, the zoning allows an ambulance station, a fire or police station, and government facilities (without specifying the types).

If a developer would want to raze all or part of the prison to put whatever new use there, first the developer would have to explain their reasoning to the city Historical Commission. That review is required by two criteria: the age and design of some parts of the structure and the site’s location in the city’s Heritage Conservation District.

Suzanne Stallings, the city’s historic preservation specialist, said the developer would have to tell the commission why demolition is necessary and why re-use or rehabilitation is not an option. The commission then would take an advisory vote on whether to allow the demolition. City Council has final say.