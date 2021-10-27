U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh traveled from Washington D.C. to the Kellogg plant here on Wednesday, telling employees on the picket line that the Biden administration fully supports worker rights -- including the rights being exercised by the strikers.

The 380 unionized workers at the State Road plant are among 1,400 Kellogg employees at four cereal-making plants nationwide to walk out Oct. 5, after their contract expired without an agreement on a new accord or an extension of the old pact.

"I stand here with you today, on behalf of myself and President Biden, to let you know how much the president cares about the workers of America, people's rights to (join unions), people's rights to be able to ask for higher wages and better working conditions...," Walsh said.

Walsh, a former building-trades union leader and former mayor of Boston, is the second high-profile public official to meet with the striking workers. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor who’s running for U.S. Senate, visited on Oct. 9 to voice support for the workers too.

During his 40-minute stop at Kellogg, Walsh acknowledged "it might be a little different for a secretary of labor of the United States of America coming out and standing on a picket line. But if you have it in your blood, you have it in your blood."

The comment drew loud cheers from the 75 or so Kellogg workers gathered at the plant's truck entrance on the facility's Yellow Goose Road side to meet him. Also in the crowd were several members of other union locals at other companies, who attended to show support for the strikers.

Walsh did not address the issues that triggered the strike, though he briefly walked the picket line. He also posed for photos with numerous workers, many of them holding American flags or signs critical of Kellogg.

"I want you to know that we are watching. You do have support," Walsh said. "And I hope that ... the leadership of your union here, along with the company, get together soon, resolve this strike and get you back where you belong -- on the inside of the fence, not the outside of this fence. Thank you for the opportunity to come here today and be with all of you today. It's an honor to be standing with you and walking the picket line."

Walsh’s stop in Lancaster, before he headed to Philadelphia for various events, came a day after the Kellogg workers’ union -- the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International – agreed to go back to the bargaining table for the first time since the strike began.

Talks are set for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Kerry Williams, president of the union’s Local 374, which represents the State Road workers, said the biggest obstacle to a new contract remains the fate of Kellogg’s two-tier wages and benefits. Under the system, employees hired after 2015 get less pay and lower benefits than those hired before 2015. Williams added that the union is firmly against any concession.

The walkout is the second in the 45-year-old plant's history. The only other strike here was a three-week walkout in 1985, LNP | LancasterOnline records show.

Products made at the State Road plant include Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, Special K, Shredded Wheat, Frosted Shredded Wheat, Crispix, All Bran and Rice Krispies cereals.

Kellogg’s other cereal plants are in Omaha, Nebraska, Memphis, Tennessee, and Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg is headquartered.