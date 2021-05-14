When businessman Glenn Farrell went around the corner from his company’s offices to buy a new garage door for his house in late 2019, he ended up spending a lot more than he planned.

Farrell, the owner of industrial wire-products maker Lumsden Corp., first talked to a salesman in the showroom of Calder Door on Loop Road about a new garage door. Then Farrell asked the salesman if he knew of any nearby buildings for sale or lease.

Fortunately for Farrell, the salesman did – that very Calder Door building, because Calder Door was being sold and moving to Mechanicsburg. So Farrell bought the building as the pivotal piece of a $2.2 million expansion for his steadily growing corporation.

“It was the most expensive garage door ever,” he joked.

After a delay caused by the pandemic, Lumsden’s Wiremation division converted the 23,000-square-foot building at 1296 Loop Road into a manufacturing site and completed its move there last month. The property is near Manheim Pike in Lancaster city.

Farrell initially didn’t realize how fortunate he was to find an industrial building for sale, let alone a building within a one-block walk of his headquarters. He was unaware that the county has a severe shortage of available industrial space.

“I didn’t know that until after I bought it. People were saying to me, ‘How did you get that? Nobody can find industrial real estate.’ I just got lucky,” Farrell said. “It’s a blessing.”

At the same time, the relocation freed space in Lumsden’s 65,000-square-foot headquarters at 10 Abraso St. for the division that remained there, Hoyt Wire Cloth.

The move also vacated enough space in the headquarters building so that a third division, Lumsden Flexx Flow at 1243 Loop Road, which adjoins the Abraso Street building, was able to shift some of its production there.

The expansion has strengthened the corporation’s manufacturing prowess. Before the former Calder Door site was acquired and renovated, “we were busting at the seams” at the two other locations, Farrell said. “We were moving equipment around, stacking things” to get the maximum use out of each site. “Now we can work more efficiently and add more capacity.”

Even with the space limitations, Lumsden’s creative efforts to squeeze more production out of the two adjoining buildings were allowing revenue to rise.

The company had an 8% increase in revenue in 2019, the same percentage rise in 2020 and conservatively projects a 7.5% upturn this year. All three Lumsden divisions are working three shifts a day, five or six days a week, to meet demand. The company does not disclose the amount of revenue.

Asked to explain the rise in revenue, Farrell replied, “We have the best quality in our industry and we’re competitively priced.”

The benefits of adding room to grow already are being reflected in its workforce. Lumsden recently hired nine people, boosting its workforce to 125. The company hopes to hire approximately 16 more, said Farrell, who joined Lumsden 43 years ago as a salesman.

Of that total workforce, 38 employees are in the Wiremation division, which makes wire mesh conveyor belts to move food through processes such as baking, freezing, cooking and coating with breading or batter. Wiremation belts also are used in heat treating, glass processing and insulation production.

Lumsden Flexx Flow manufactures lighter-duty wire conveyor belts that are used in the processing of tortillas, candy, chicken, seafood, vegetables and pizza.

Both divisions’ conveyor belts do more than move a product. Rather, “their main function” is to take a product through the steps of processing as part of the manufacturing of that product, Farrell pointed out.

Hoyt, the original Lumsden business, founded in 1952, makes heavy-duty wire cloth for the quarry, mining and recycling industries for separating pieces of material by size.

With stone from quarries being the basic material used in constructing roads, the infrastructure improvement bill proposed by President Joe Biden is being closely watched by Farrell. “It could be a big factor for us. We’re hoping it goes through,” he said.