The owners of a boutique fitness studio in Manheim Township have opened a new, 24-hour gym in downtown Lancaster.

I AM Limitless opened last week at 221 N. Prince St., the former home of Anytime Fitness, which hadn’t reopened after closing in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. I AM Limitless is owned by Val Schulz and Christina Richardson.

While the I Am Limitless fitness studio at 401 Granite Run Drive offers all group fitness classes, the downtown Lancaster gym is focused on individual workouts and personal training. It features all the equipment from the former Anytime Fitness, including cardio machines, treadmills, elliptical, rowers and strength machines that had formerly been used by Anytime Fitness. Some new equipment has also been added.

The new gym, which occupies 6,000-square feet of space, opened with beefed up safety precautions for COVID-19, including protective barriers between pieces of equipment, individual sanitizing bottles, and capacity limits as well as self-check-in and a new air filtration system.

I AM Limitless Address: 221 N. Prince St. Hours: 24 hours, daily. Info.: iam-limitless.com/limitless-lancaster, facebook.com/Iamlimitlesslanc.