A new bike shop has opened in Lancaster city that is currently focusing on repairs but will evolve to include sales of a full line of equipment, accessories and bikes.

Located at 237 N. Prince St., Hush Money Bikes occupies a space behind Floyd’s Café of Lancaster, which features a variety of cannabidiol products from Floyd’s of Leadville, the company launched in 2016 by Farmersville native and former professional bicycle racer Floyd Landis.

While Hush Money Bikes and Floyd’s Café operate as separate businesses, they will team up for events and activities as part of a concept dubbed The Meetinghouse. Hush Money Bikes leases its 1,400-square foot space from Floyd's Café. The two businesses are connected by an interior door but the main entrance for Hush Money Bikes is from a courtyard next to the café.

Hush Money Bikes is owned and operated by Chris Caldwell, Ted Houser and Nathan Baker, all of whom previously worked at The Common Wheel, a bike shop at 324 N. Queen St.

Due to restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, repair service at Hush Money Bikes is temporarily by appointment only. Curbside pickup is available for retail orders placed on the bike shop’s website.