After more than half a century of serving generations of customers, the Hubers will be stepping away from their namesake Lancaster city market.

While the family that started and then expanded Huber’s West End Market will be saying goodbye with free hotdogs and live music from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the grocery store at 501 W. Lemon St. won’t be going away.

The circa-1920 building was bought earlier this month by Adam and Tracey Davis, who plan to renovate it and then have Horse Inn owners Matthew and Starla Russell operate it as West End Market, keeping it a small grocery store, but expanding its offerings.

“The vision for the space is that it will truly become a vibrant community center and hub. We are very excited about the partnerships we are forming and the support we have gotten thus far,” said Tracey Davis, who declined to detail the renovation plans since they have not yet been finalized.

Davis also declined to offer a timeline for the project, saying only the renovation would be done “as quickly as we can.”

Tracey Davis is a yoga instructor and Adam Davis is a top executive at Tait, a Lititz-based live events staging company. The couple bought the 10,000-square-foot building earlier in April for $1.01 million from Glenn and Dee Huber, who began running the market in 1972, taking over from Glenn’s father, Arthur, who bought it in 1960.

In recent years, the market has been operated by Glenn’s children, Greg and Connie, who did not respond to requests to comment on its sale.

Reinvigorating history

The Hubers’ store occupies roughly 2,000 square feet at the front of the building at Lemon and Mary streets. In 1989, the Hubers took over the adjacent market, West End Farmers Market, which had operated since 1954 out of what had once been a Dodge-Plymouth dealership. The extra space has been used mostly for storage.

In 1999 Huber’s was used to film some scenes for “Girl, Interrupted” a movie starring Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder. The scenes shot inside the market did not make it into the finished movie, but appeared in an extended cut.

Starla Russell, who bought The Horse Inn in 2014 with her husband, Matthew, said they were inspired to get involved with the project to remake Hubers because it will give them the chance to breathe new life into an historic, local business, much like they did with their purchase and renovation of The Horse Inn restaurant at 540 E. Fulton.

“We see the same opportunity at the West End market,” she said. “We plan on keeping the name the same. And operations of the store basically the same. It is a grocery store to supply the community and that’s what we want to keep it as.”