The Abel Companies based in Mountville, PA has announced two promotions within their organization. Abel Construction has named Mitchell Nye executive vice president. Abel Construction works in both private and public sectors of site infrastructure installation. Nye will over see business development, client and partner relationships, and implement growth and business strategies for the company.

Abel Recon named Howard Myers executive vice president. Abel Recon provides rehabilitation services for storm water, sanitary sewer, industrial, food and energy infratructure segments. Myers will oversee operations and administration for the company. To learn more about the companies please visit:

