Research shows that shorter commutes generally make a better, less stressful and healthy quality of life, but some Lancaster County commuters say a rural road surrounded by farm fields can also be less stressful – despite a slow-moving buggy.

A long commute in retrospect

Andrew Hassara of Lancaster city worked for York International Corp. for 38 years in information technology. He’s retired now but recalled the commute as a bright spot in his day.

“In the morning I could watch the sun come up over the farmland and on the commute back in the evening, that 45 minute drive gave me time to calm down and unwind from the stress of work,” he wrote in an email. “Another advantage is that due to the commute distance, you are not called back to work for trivial issues. If you live closer, other employees trivialize requests to come back to the office.”

The commute changed over the years.

“Forty years ago there would only be three or four cars in the distance on Route 30, now it is heavily trafficked at all times of the day,” he wrote. “I always paid attention to the traffic reports on the radio. If there was any accident on Route 30, you immediately changed your route and drove to Harrisburg and then down Interstate-83. Any accident on Route 30 caused major delays due to the bottleneck of the two Susquehanna River bridges in Columbia. Now you would use Waze or Google Maps to see traffic problems but years ago, it was just the radio.”

He said that the Lancaster County commuters to York International used to say, “If you could get to York County, you can get to work,” because the winter road maintenance in York County was better than the maintenance in Lancaster County.

“We also used to say that ‘when we cross that river heading back to Lancaster, We have entered the Promised Land,’ “ he wrote.

A long commute ends with sale of family business

It's with mixed emotions that Kristi Largoza will stop driving 43 minutes from her home in West Chester in Chester County to work as general manager of the Choo Choo Barn in Strasburg Township.

Largoza, 45, has spent 23 years commuting to Lancaster County, sometimes with two children, and that long ride is one of the reasons she is leaving her job after selling her family’s business.

“It’s not a bad drive,” she said. “It’s pretty much a straight shot with nice scenery.”

As her children get older, however, she feels a need to be closer to home and the burden of driving so much.

“The bad (side to the commute) is the distance that I am from kids,” she said. “If they get sick at school I like to be the one to be there if they are sick. Plus, the sheer amount of time on the road (in which) I’m not productive.”

The downside of being far away from a family business is that it takes awhile to respond to emergencies, she said.

Her last day at the Choo Choo Barn is July 27.

Measuring the cornfields

Former New York City resident Peggy Haglund, 60, loves her commute from Millersville to Atglen, Chester County – even when she has to slow down behind a horse and buggy or going through the town of Strasburg.

Haglund, a customer service representative, used to work from home in Millersville but her employer closed. In October, she found a job in Chester County. She did not want to publicly name her employers.

“I leave at 6:30 a.m.,” she said. “Often I see the sunrise.”

She observes how the corn grows at various spots on her 27-mile, 45-minute trip.

“Coming from New York two years ago, I never thought I would drive through such beautiful farmland,” she said. “ I find it kind of relaxing.”

The only disadvantage is that she goes through a full tank of gas weekly, at a cost of about $55.

Keeping an eye out for critters

The 30-minute morning rural commute from Elizabethtown to Schott Pharma in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County, requires some vigilance, said Jordan Bontrager, 35.

Although there are few other drivers on the road, there are woodland creatures, including deer.

In the six years of commuting to his job as an engineering vision systems specialist, Bontrager said he has hit two. There have been multiple instances of avoiding racoons, possums and smaller creatures, he said.

Having lived in the Reading area and commuted on Route 222, Bontrager said he would rather deal with the rural roads – even when a snowy day adds 15 minutes to his trek.