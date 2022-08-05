How one Armstrong Flooring employee is trying to move on from the bankruptcy

In her 40s, at the height of her profession, Amy Sumpman finds herself in a job search forced by the bankruptcy of the only employer she’s known for her entire career, Armstrong Flooring.

Sumpman, a married mother of a 22-year-old son, is a Lancaster County native who went to Rohrerstown Elementary School not far from the company’s former headquarters.

As she looks for a new job, she is buoyed by the same folks who helped her survive the international floor maker’s darkest days: her customers, peers, and former employees of the company.

“I’m going to miss working with the most talented people you could ever find,” Sumpman said days after nearly all of the company’s 390 headquarters employees lost their jobs on July 22. Many could have left but stuck through the tense two and half months of the company’s bankruptcy, in which most of its North American assets were purchased by AHF Products and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial, Sumpman said. That deal was announced July 10 and closed on July 25.

“It’s a great job market,” said Sumpman, who was director of customer service. “The people that stayed on (through the bankruptcy) stayed because they wanted to win; they wanted to see it turned around. That type of loyalty and commitment isn’t easy to find in a team.”

Sumpman said of the 60 who worked in customer service, just six were offered jobs with West Hempfield Township-based AHF Products, the company that bought Armstrong Flooring’s factories in Lancaster city; Beech Creek Township, Pennsylvania; and Kankakee, Illinois. Sumpman estimated about 25 to 30 Armstrong Flooring headquarters employees will be picked up by AHF. About 90% of the 200-plus mostly union employees at Armstrong Flooring’s Dillerville Road plant will stay with AHF.

Armstrong Lancaster plant This is a view of Armstrong Flooring's Lancaster city plant at 1067 Dillerville Road on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Customer service handled everything from claims, installation training, technical advice, maintenance advice, samples, order fulfillment, shipment process, returns and credits, and even managed some of Armstrong Flooring’s export business.

Sumpman is among 25 headquarters staff who have stayed on for about 60 days, helping Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial dispose of the rest of the company, including completing orders and closing factories in Mississippi and Oklahoma.

She may leave earlier, if the right job comes along, and she said Gordon Brothers is supportive of that.

“Those 60 days are going to go really fast,” Sumpman said. “The liquidation company understands everyone is looking for their next new home.”

What has been gratifying, she said, is that customers of the company and competitors have reached out to help workers.

“That says a lot about a company,” she said.

Scars of bankruptcy

On July 10, when CEO Michel Vermette announced to employees that Armstrong Flooring had been sold in pieces, they were heartbroken.

“Sad,” she said. “So very sad.”

The sadness was coupled with an uncertainty for their future. The sadness was even felt by employees who had left the company years ago, Sumpman said.

“I couldn’t help wishing they’d bought the whole thing,” Sumpman said. “We hoped a company would purchase all of the North American assets and take all of the people, too.”

AHF AHF is at 3840 Hempland Road in West Hempfield Township Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Sumpman said the hopes were fueled by the fact that many of the AHF employees, including its CEO Brian Carson, had worked at Armstrong Flooring.

After the news of the sale came, Sumpman focused on helping her employees find their next job, connecting them to leads and writing resumes. Some have spent decades at Armstrong Flooring, never needed a resume or even heard of LinkedIn, the social media network focused on business and employment.

“I have all their personal contact information,” Sumpman said. “I’m trying to help every one of them. They’ve done everything I asked them to do, particularly over the last six months.”

Long tenured folks are the most nervous, she said. They’ve progressed in their career to become highly specific subject matter experts.

As an example of the caliber of her staff, Sumpman said the claims team was authorized to independently make decisions on claims as high as $50,000.

Sumpman said she’s confident everyone will eventually land jobs. That doesn’t take away the pain of the bankruptcy.

“I think the biggest thing a lot of us have is the loss of severance,” Sumpman said. Armstrong Flooring’s severance was based on years with the company and she and her fellow employees hoped they’d see benefits as they stuck it out through the bankruptcy. Now many are seeking that severance through bankruptcy claims, but it's not clear they will get money.

“(Armstrong had) a culture of if you worked really hard and you gave 100% you would continue to grow and progress in the company,” she said. “We did a lot of promotions from within. If you went on to pursue other opportunities, people were brought back with open arms. It was that kind of environment.”

Customer service employees talked to hundreds of thousands of people at all kinds of levels of all kinds of businesses. Sumpman said she is proud of how the customer service department created a bench of talent that went into Armstrong Flooring’s sales and marketing.

“There’s not one person to blame,” Sumpman said of the bankruptcy. She certainly does not blame Vermette.

“For me, one of the things people need to know, we are a group of incredibly talented people who tried to turn the ship around, none more than Michel Vermette,” Sumpman said. “He didn’t cause this and he inherited a huge legacy of debt. He did everything he could. His leadership didn’t cause this.”

Sumpman said she would work under Vermette again “in a heartbeat.”

“We never had a CEO that would roll up his sleeves like he did,” Sumpman said. “He would get on daily shipping calls. There was no question that he felt was beneath him to answer, no strategy he wouldn’t review. He didn’t come to Armstrong to put his flag up. I am certain this is not the outcome he wanted.”

Next steps

Sumpman hopes her next job will be with a company a lot like Armstrong Flooring.

Sumpman, who graduated from Hempfield High School, started at Armstrong World Industries at age 24.

She took her first airplane flight - an 18-hour flight to India for Armstrong Flooring business.

“I guess it was ‘go big or go home’ with this company,” Sumpman said. “I just don’t know of other companies that would take that kind of risk (with a young employee).”

Through her 20-year career, she rose through the customer service ranks to manager to supervisor and then to director last year.

“This company raised me in a lot of ways,” Sumpman said. “As much as I worked hard for this company, this company has given me as much as I have given, which you can’t say for all companies.”

She led the department through the bankruptcy, and on her and her colleagues' last day, she led the farewell that began as a small potluck turned into a corporate goodbye party.

She captured the feelings of the moment in a video called “Last Dance.” The montage of snapshots are set against Ben Rector’s song “The Best is Yet to Come.”

It begins: It's been the kind of year I'd be fine if I forgot, yeah

But I'll never forget it as long as I live and that's saying a lot

The wildest menagerie of unfortunate crazy things and now it's all over

Sumpman looked around at colleagues during that party.

“Looking at the group it occurred to me that an outside observer would have never known that the majority of this group are losing their jobs tomorrow,” Sumpman wrote on LinkedIn. “I am grateful to have worked with every person in that room and I am so proud of the way we took our ‘last dance’ together. This video of memories of our customer service team gives you a small glimpse of why these people mean so much to me.”