Before this year, it wasn’t a big deal that the internet wasn’t very fast on the desktop computer in an upstairs room of John and Elizabeth Peris’ Lancaster Township home.

In fact, the couple didn’t even really notice. They each had tablet computers they used for streaming movies, only using a desktop computer on the Wi-Fi network for occasional email or internet research.

But when Elizabeth Peris began doing her work as a financial adviser from home in the spring, the old desktop computer was called in to heavy service. And it was found wanting.

“It would just lag and lag and lag and it just seemed to be getting worse,” said John Peris. “My wife needed it for work, so we needed it for work.”

With changes coming from two significant Lancaster County internet providers and remote working and schooling set to continue well into the future, making sure you’ve got smooth internet access at the right price is more important than ever.

The good news is that the answer isn’t always paying an internet provider more to get more data or an enhanced plan, as the Perises learned.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing many people to work from home alongside schoolchildren doing remote learning, many home computer systems are being taxed. Fewer entertainment options have also meant more streaming of movies and TV shows, revealing IT limitations that might normally have gone unnoticed.

But while homebound workers may not have all the advantages of the office IT department, many of the most common internet problems have relatively simple fixes. That was the case for the Perises.

After spending some time on the phone with a Comcast representative, they solved their internet connectivity issues by running a long Ethernet cable from their router directly to their desktop computer.

“My speeds are blazingly fast. It was amazing,” Peris said. “There’s basically no lull to speak of.”

Making the most of Wi-Fi

At the peak of the surge, in March and April, Comcast saw traffic increase more than 30 percent and run as high as 60 percent in some areas. Videoconferencing jumped as much as 285 percent and Wi-Fi use increased 36 percent nationwide among its Xfinity Mobile customers.

But even with more people spending more time at home on the internet, most existing plans offer enough speed to handle extra home usage without upgrading.

Samantha Motz, owner of Motz Technologies in Lititz, says that as a rule of thumb, she recommends at least 10 Mbps of speed per user, meaning a household with five internet users should have at least 50 mbps of speed. In Lancaster city, for example, the most basic service currently offered by Comcast provides 200 Mbps of speed.

“10 Mbps should cover just about anything you need to do: streaming media or working remotely connecting to a company server,” said Motz, whose company features services for businesses with only a handful of customers.

Motz says the problem often arises when users aren’t getting the full benefit of the service they’re paying for, especially if they’re on a home Wi-Fi system.

“People take a laptop home and want to take it to a quiet part of the house, and that part of the house doesn’t have good wireless signal,” Motz said.

If that’s the situation, internet connectivity could be boosted by simply moving closer to the router, repositioning the router, or setting up a mesh system with additional routers that spread the signal throughout your home. And there’s also the low-tech solution that worked for the Perises.

“If you can be wired, that’s ideal. If you’re next to the router and you can plug into it, that’s going to get you the absolute best connection,” Motz said.

Internet provider options

In Lancaster County, internet options vary and speeds in some areas lag far behind others, meaning no amount of home workarounds can make up for inadequate service.

Many rural areas are served only through telephone wires by DSL providers, whose speeds can be a fraction of that of cable or fiber optic customers.

At her home in Lititz, Motz says she typically gets around 17 Mbps of service through Windstream DSL. Yet, she says that has been adequate for working away from the office.

In Lancaster city’s Cabbage Hill neighborhood, Dave Hess has some of the fastest internet connections speeds around as a customer of LanCity Connect, which offers a fiber optic network in some parts of the city.

The Hesses spend around $120 a month for internet-only service that offers download and upload speeds of 1,000 Mbps. Hess is a computer consultant who has been working from home, and his wife, Melissa, is a photographer who often sends and receives large batches of photos.

“It’s great for people who want that option for faster internet. I think for most people that doesn’t really matter,” Hess says. “I’m one of those people that gets very annoyed when things are slow.”

The Hesses are one of only around 200 customers of LanCity Connect, which began rolling out its service in 2016 but ran into numerous delays, including a lawsuit by PPL which objected to the use of its poles for LanCity Connect cables. The lawsuit halted the additional rollout of service, leaving some 4,000 people on a waiting list.

That lawsuit was settled over the summer and LanCity Connect spokeswoman said in early September it was in the “final stages” of a review process that would likely reduce its pricing.

But LanCity Connect’s pricing was not updated as of last week, and the spokeswoman did not respond to a question asking when it would be.

Usage caps looming

For some Comcast customers, extra internet usage could soon come with an extra price.

Starting Jan. 1, Comcast is extending a 1.2 terrabyte cap on customers in 14 states, including Pennsylvania. Customers exceeding the cap will be notified, but won’t actually be charged until April. Then, they will have to pay $10 per 50G extra, up to $100.

Comcast says 95 percent of its customers used less than 1.2TB per month, even during the online usage spike from COVID-19. The usage is equivalent to streaming around 500 hours of HD video, or around 18 hours a day. The median customer data usage is around 308 gigs a month, just over a quarter of the way to the new limit.

“Our data plan is structured in a way that the very small percentage of our customers who use more than 1.2 terabytes of monthly data and generate the greatest demand for network development and capacity pay more for their increased usage,” the company said in a statement about the change.

For now, Motz says such a cap will be a non-issue for most customers. Yet, since average bandwidth usage typically goes up from year to year because of higher-definition media and a general increase in usage, more customers could eventually hit it. Comcast appears to be playing “the long game” with the move, she says.

“They know most people aren’t going to bump up against that (now), so most people are not going to see a fee; they’re not going to care. But two, three, four or five years down the road, it could be an issue,” she said. “By 2025 you could easily hit that cap.”