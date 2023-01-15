The unlikely partnership between live-events company Atomic and ceiling tile-maker Armstrong World Industries was a match made through COVID-19.

When live events were shut down due to the pandemic, the Warwick Township-based Atomic pivoted from modular set design to designing and manufacturing acoustical wall art for the home, where noise control was a growing issue as work and school from home arrangements surged. The install-it-yourself product of recyclable, felt-lined graphic squares is called Spacekit.

Meanwhile, a couple of miles away in Manor Township, Armstrong World Industries (AWI) was rolling out a direct-to-consumer platform. The publicly traded company with $1 billion in revenue had started the venture in 2019 to target an underserved market of small business and homeowners. Those potential customers were less likely to buy through AWI’s distributors.The buy-it-yourself website is called KanopibyArmstrong.

“In hindsight,” said Rob Barber, Atomic’s vice president of modular systems and research and development, “I don’t think we could have done it (made Spacekit) if COVID had not come along.”

The two companies connected in September 2020 and by November 2022 they had announced a new partnership, which they said they hope will build up both brands.

KanopibyArmstrong helps Spacekit expand into commercial uses by tapping into AWI’s reputation in that area. Meanwhile, Spacekit products bring a cache of customizable functional art to broaden KanopibyArmstrong’s assortment of products with acoustic benefits in office, retail, dining, hospitality and other commercial settings.

Made from sustainable rice hulls, the Spacekit panels are recyclable.

What is a Spacekit panel? Spacekit panels are made with Acre, a trademarked new building material made by a company in Macomb, Missouri, from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste manufacturing environment. They are a 100% tree-free wood alternative, and are free of phenol, formaldehyde and adhesives. These panels are suited to be installed on walls in high-traffic, high-impact areas because of their ability to reduce sound and unwanted acoustics. Spacekit panels are built to last, Atomic says, but can be sent back for recycling, and Atomic will cover the shipping costs. Zero waste means leftover material from Atomic’s facility is sent back to the maker and repurposed into new materials. Kits on KanopiebyArmstrong.com start at $780 to cover about 16 square feet. Panels are also sold starting at $135 a panel at spacekit.com.

”It checks all the boxes for a modern building material,” said Armstrong World Industries Sales Operations Senior Vice President Jill Crager.

Here’s how the companies came together:

Cardboard and masking tape

Live events were not an essential business during the pandemic, so Atomic went from doing thousands of shows annually to a complete halt. It was a sobering situation for such a successful, growing 28-year-old company and its 135 employees.

Barber said the lack of live events necessitated the Atomic creative team to intensely focus on developing Spacekit. They worked from home on what would be a diversification of the live events company. Barber said they had always thought of Atomic as diversified because it served a variety of live events, but the pandemic was a “sobering reminder” of the company’s vulnerabilities.

With a $2 million Paycheck Protection Program loan, the company leaned into its design strengths to develop a roadmap for a new product in a new industry. It took eight weeks creating over Zoom calls with cardboard and masking tape to come up with a design brief, a roadmap to a prototype, Barber said.

Atomic received a second $2 million Paycheck Protection Program loan that fueled further development so Spacekit was ready to be sold.

Kanopi

Armstrong’s digital initiative, KanopibyArmstrong, began in 2019 with a core team of 20 people and hit its stride as the pandemic took hold. The company did not stop manufacturing, but for nonproduction employees working from home it was a good project.

The other Armstrong While the bankruptcy and sale of Armstrong Flooring Inc. played out through the summer of 2022, another Armstrong company carried on. Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Inc., with its focus on ceilings, had spun off its less profitable flooring division in 2016, and has continued to grow. AWI is revitalizing the mineral fiber ceilings category and expanding its specialty solutions portfolio including metal, wood, felt and more. The company has completed eight acquisitions since 2017. Here are key details about Armstrong World Industries, which is publicly traded under the stock symbol AWI. Headquarters: 2500 Columbia Ave., Manor Township. Net sales: $1.1 billion in 2021 Employees: 3,000 in eight states and Canada President and CEO: Victor D. Grizzle Plants: 15, including one near Marietta that employs 350 in a former World War II military depot. Many are members of the United Steelworkers union. Production at the East Donegal Township facility consists of mineral fiber ceiling tile forming and fabrication. The facility is able to produce enough ceiling tile in a day to cover 17 football fields. Since 1970, the plant has made enough ceiling tiles that, when laid back-to-back, could reach to the moon and back two times. Foundation: AWI has had a charitable foundation since 1985. It was endowed with $10 million in 2022. It has contributed more than $50 million to community projects throughout the company’s footprint, including Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, Lancaster Public Library, Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic and Lancaster Early Education Center.

“It was something we were able to work on remotely,” Crager said.

The platform launched in September 2020 giving a direct way for small businesses and contractors to buy Armstrong ceiling and wall products.

In late 2021, a few people from AWI and Atomic toured each other’s companies. Those at AWI had been curious about collaborating with businesses like Atomic . AWI was interested in innovation and design.

Barber said the conversations about how to collaborate stretched over months. It felt natural to connect with a Lancaster County company, he said.

Chloe Rich, Atomic’s vice president of brand strategy, said the companies’ strengths informed one another.

It is too early to tell how successful the ventures will be or even quantify them, said Atomic and AWI officials.

One sign of the growing relationship is its expansion: Atomic initially offered 25 stock keeping units, or SKUs, on the Armstrong website. A SKU is used by retailers to identify and track its inventory, or stock. There are now 4,200 SKUs.