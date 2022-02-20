On Chris Stetler’s fourth day at Cargas Systems Inc., founder Chip Cargas called a companywide meeting, the first since the pandemic.

Stetler was excited as he joined 75 of the software company’s employees in the large Cargas Team Room at 101 North Queen Street headquarters. Another 85 joined the meeting virtually.

The 34-year-old had been trying to get a job at the Lancaster-based software company for three years and now here he was, a systems consultant with one of the fastest growing companies in the country. Cargas did about $30 million in sales last year.

What came next surprised newcomers like Stetler and longtime employees like Jodi Macariola.

Chip Cargas announced he was giving employees $1 million through a new stock ownership program called Cargas Shares. The company is privately held so the stock can only be traded with insiders. The program would accelerate the transfer of control of the company to employees. It would also provide a way for new and future employees to build stock holdings.

The hope is that the new stock plan attracts and retains talent at a time when companies everywhere are scrambling to find new employers in a labor shortage labeled “The Great Resignation.”

There was applause. Some wept tears of gratitude.

No one was surprised that a philanthropist and innovator like Chip Cargas chose to give money to his employees. He had created an employee-ownership program 24 years ago. What was impressive was how he did it.

Typically, employee stock ownership plans are essentially retirement plans that provide employees benefits of ownership without directly owning stock in a business. Cargas employees have voting stock, a model that has transitioned ownership from Chip Cargas to employees.

Cargas Shares “is a very unique arrangement,” said John Reed, a partner at Lancaster-based regional law firm Barley Snyder who has worked with family and closely held businesses for more than two decades. Reed helped craft the stock program, one of only two he’s ever seen in his career. It is unique, in part, because Cargas himself does not get the financial benefits that he would get in an employee stock ownership plan (known as an ESOP).

“In my 25 years there’s one other company that has a program like this and it's limited to management levels,” Reed said. That other company is in Lancaster County but client confidentiality prohibits him from identifying it.

How Cargas Shares works With Cargas Shares, after an employee makes their first purchase and as they grow their ownership, they receive stock grants for reaching specified ownership levels. For example, with an initial, minimum purchase of $600 of stock, the company will grant the employee $1,000 of additional stock. Stock grants are higher at early levels of ownership. The grants are designed that way to encourage new owners. Any shareholder can “pay it forward” by donating or bequeathing Cargas stock to the program. Proceeds raised by the sale of the $1 million in stock granted to Cargas Shares by company founder Chip Cargas go to the company to redeploy however it sees fit, including funding growth, paying for capital improvements or building up its balance sheet.

Cargas Shares essentially gives employees free stock based on how much they buy. Twice a year they can spend more and pick up gift stocks.

What makes it unique is where the stock is coming from and how it is getting to employees. It makes them true stockholders, Reed said.

Reed said Cargas’ arrangement can be duplicated, but many company owners are unable or more interested in financial benefits.

“It takes the right mentality and it takes successful business, which Chip had,” Reed said. “He's a unique owner. He’s really looking at this more than just himself.”

Cargas calls it “participatory capitalism.”

The program is not designed to make a few people wealthy but to spread the wealth broadly through the company.

“I’m like a proud parent: when the kids do well I get excited,” Cargas said, reflecting on the announcement. “... I want to see everybody be a capitalist to the degree they want to be.”

Cargas said it takes about six of the largest shareholders to make up 50% of the stock. Shareholders vote for the board, and the company’s financials are open to shareholders.

“I’m a longtime investor in the company,” said Macariola, director of Microsoft ERP practice. “I’ve been here since 2000. I’ve seen ups and down and I’ve seen his dedication. Chip always believed that we’d be a great company. It’s great to see his vision coming to fruition, just seeing it happen.”

For Macariola, who sees retirement on the horizon, Cargas’ donation creates an incentive for the next generation of employees so that there is demand for shares when she retires.

The company continues to grow. CEO Nate Scott said it had 170 employees and plans to hire 30 in 2022.

At the last stock purchase period, 68% of employees held stock in the company. Chip Cargas no longer owns a majority. During the past 20 years, he has reduced his ownership from 100% to 18% as a broad array of employees have purchased stock. Employees tend to stay at Cargas. Scott said turnover is about 5% in recent years. The average in the tech industry is 13%.

Being such a new employee, Stetler could not participate in buying stock following Cargas’ announcement in September. His first chance is coming in March and he’s been saving so he can participate in stock purchases.

“It completely blew my mind how awesome Chip was,” Stelter said. “If you’re a longtime employee you got a very very nice bump. It just cemented it further that it's the place I want to be for a long time.”