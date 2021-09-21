Environmental Recovery Corp. has been acquired by a Houston-based company for an undisclosed price, it was announced Tuesday.

ERC has been bought by VLS Recovery Services, a North American leader in waste management services, railcar cleaning and barge cleaning and repair services.

Based at 1076 Manheim Pike, ERC provides wastewater treatment, industrial waste management and other environmental services to customers in the mid-Atlantic and Midwest. CEO Ken Lefever will continue to run the business.

ERC was started as Lancaster Oil Co. in 1988 by Rick Middleton. Rock Island Capital purchased ERC in 2018, then acquired Midwest Environmental in 2019 and merged it into ERC. The merger boosted ERC’s workforce from 115 to 150 employees. Its annual revenue is undisclosed.

ERC will continue to operate under its name for six to eight months, before transitioning its name to VLS, a VLS spokesman said. VLS intends to invest “several million dollars” in expanding ERC’s operations, he added.