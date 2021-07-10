The owner of an East Liberty Street commercial complex is asking Lancaster City Council to rezone his property from central manufacturing to mixed use, so he can develop roughly 60 badly needed apartments on the site.

“I think it’s a win for the city and a win for me,” said Larry DeMarco, 61, a former Lancaster County resident who now lives in Feasterville, Bucks County. “It wouldn’t hurt the city to have a few more units — every little bit helps.”

DeMarco owns the Liberty Business Park, 301-341 E. Liberty St., a 2.3-acre parcel with 11 buildings totaling 67,000 square feet at the northern edge of the city, bounded by an Amtrak rail line. About 20 small businesses rent space there, he said, though 14,000 square feet is vacant.

The buildings, some of them dating to the early 1900s, have not been used for manufacturing for decades, said DeMarco, a real estate investor and developer.

The rezoning request comes as the city faces an acute shortage of rental housing of all kinds. The pervasive need, coupled with historic low costs to borrow money, has motivated developers to propose about 10 other sizable rental-housing ventures over the past two years, totaling about 1,200 units. During that same time, two other projects comprising another 261 units have been proposed just across the city line in Manheim Township.

Long process

DeMarco said residential use of his property would revitalize the site while blending well with the area — his land is across the street from a residential neighborhood. A large site on the opposite side of the Amtrak line is zoned mixed use.

His site, best known for the four-story structure at 341 E. Liberty St. sporting “EL CAPITAN PRODUCTS, INC.” painted on the side, has other attributes that favor residential use too, he said. For instance, it’s only four blocks from the Lancaster Amtrak Station and a few minutes drive from major roads.

DeMarco said it’s too early in the planning process to set a timeline for the venture, to determine the type of apartments or to estimate the project cost. His attorney said that “some” of the units would be affordable housing but offered no details.

“Nothing’s happening today or tomorrow or next week or probably next year. A process like this takes years,” DeMarco said Thursday.

Support for zoning change

The initial step in the transformation of the property, DeMarco said, is to get the site’s zoning changed to allow housing. So far, the request has drawn strong support. The city planning staff and the county Planning Commission have endorsed it. Wednesday, the city Planning Commission voted 9-0 to recommend that City Council approve it when it comes before them later this summer.

Andrew Whalen, a member of the city Planning Commission, spoke enthusiastically about the potential improvement of the site.

“As someone who lives in the community and walks by that location pretty much every day on his way to work ... I can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”

“I think you have a real opportunity to do some really great enhancements to a part of our community that is in need of some attention and some love and tender care,” said Nicole Seuffert, an alternate member of the commission.

Commercial use still in plans

The rezoning request is tentatively set to come before City Council’s community planning committee on Aug. 2. That would lead to a first reading before council on Aug. 24 and a vote on Sept. 14.

Tenants in DeMarco’s buildings include Cracked Pepper Catering, Jinji Boxing Club, 1-800-Got-Junk, Custom Printz, A Dream Salon, Bench Mark Program and AA Auto Service. Calls by LNP | LancasterOnline to the tenants for comment on the impending change were not returned.

DeMarco, who bought the property in 2005, said he intends to continue leasing out commercial space there but he has yet to work out all the specifics. One priority, however, will be to find uses that “integrate well with residential use.”

Some of the existing space will be used to create indoor parking and storage for some apartment tenants, though most of the required 95 parking spaces will be outside, a plan submitted to the city planners shows.

The rezoning would include a second parcel of 0.2 acres, 309 E. Liberty St., that’s inset inside DeMarco’s land. This second parcel, owned by Bill Singh, is occupied by a beer distributor, 309 Liberty Beverage.