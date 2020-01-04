Since 1991, Sam May has run his small business, Sam’s Man Cave, on Lincoln Highway East a few doors down from Dutch Wonderland.
His business, which sells beer steins, beer signs and other tavern merchandise to walk-in and online customers, gives him a front-row seat to the many changes on the tourist strip.
The latest proposed development there — to construct two hotels on the property where Sam’s, Tony Wang’s Chinese restaurant and beer distributor Lincoln Beverage operate — puzzles him.
“Are you familiar with this road? Do we need another hotel? ... I honestly don’t think we do,” he said.
Lodging-industry statistics suggest it’s a shaky time to build a hotel in Lancaster. But hotel developers keep building them here anyway.
The latest such proposal calls for the construction of those two hotels opposite Tanger Outlets at 2205-2217 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.
205 new hotel rooms
SSN Hotels wants to build a 96-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott extended stay hotel at the front of property and a 109-room Hyatt House conventional hotel at the rear.
Both would be four-story buildings. They’d cost a total of more than $30 million and create more than 60 jobs, said other hotel developers, who requested anonymity to discuss someone else’s project.
To make way for them, SSN wants to raze four small, old buildings along the road, forcing out Tony Wang’s Chinese restaurant, beer distributor Lincoln Beverage and Sam’s Man Cave.
Wang’s plans to relocate. Sam’s is leaning toward consolidating at its nearby warehouse. The manager of Lincoln Beverage said, “I have no idea. I won’t be able to help you” and hung up.
A cigar lounge and pizza shop there closed some months ago.
Other recent hotel projects
SSN’s hotel project, disclosed in a zoning request filed with the township, is the latest in a string of hotel ventures along that busy stretch of Lincoln Highway East, the heart of the county’s tourist industry.
“We’ve been experiencing a lot of change,” said Township Manager Ralph Hutchison on Friday.
In the last five years, the Lancaster Host was converted to a Wyndham, the Congress Inn was razed for a Tru by Hilton and a steak house was razed for a Fairfield Inn.
Most recently, a Knights Inn was razed for an Avid Hotel (to open this April) and the Continental Inn is being converted to a Cartoon Network Hotel (to open Friday, Jan. 10).
New hotel projects in the county are not limited to that tourist corridor. New hotels also are being planned or under construction in Mount Joy, Columbia, Ephrata and elsewhere.
Industry’s struggles
While hotel developers are moving full speed ahead, the latest industry data suggests that maybe they should be aware of a few potholes.
For the first 11 months of 2019, Lancaster County’s hotel occupancy rate was 55.5%, down from 62.1% in the comparable 2018 period, according to lodging-industry data firm STR.
That’s a decline of 10.6% and the worst rate in eight years.
But that rate is skewed a bit by the fact that the county in November had 8,134 guest rooms, 442 more than a year earlier, STR’s research shows.
The lodging industry also benefited from unusual factors in 2018, making a comparison to 2019 less valid, industry leaders say.
As LNP reported in October, these included major entertainment events that attracted visitors and large construction projects that drew long-staying workers.
Another indicator of the lodging industry’s health is less dire. The county’s lodging industry sold 1.46 million room nights in the first 11 months of the year, down just 6.4%, according to STR.
History of SSN hotels
SSN co-founder and CEO Peter Bhai could not be reached for comment Thursday or Friday.
According to the company’s website, Bhai and his wife started the business in 1994 by purchasing a small hotel in upstate New York.
Today it has 22 hotels in New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania, and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
The closest SSN property to Lancaster is the Inn at Chocolate Avenue in Hershey, the website shows.
SSN, which has agreed to buy the 6.9-acre site for an undisclosed price, is set to go before the township zoners at their 7 p.m. Thursday meeting in the 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike township office.
It will be seeking a special exception to operate an extended-stay hotel in a commercial C-3 district, a variance to build the Hyatt 61 feet high (the limit is 60 feet) and a variance to have one parking space for package delivery vans such as UPS or FedEx (the minimum required is two).
“We believe the hotel uses will be very compatible and appropriate to their surroundings along Lincoln Highway in the C-3 district,” SSN said in its zoning application.
“A well-established wooded buffer along Mill Creek to the north will be maintained,” it added.