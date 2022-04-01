Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of the Dave Jenkins collection March 14. Several items and prices included: Sizzlers Hot Wheels case with Redline cars, $3,080; Lie-Nielson brass No. 2 plane, $688; seven-piece patio lounge set, $523; John Deere snow blower, $413; uncut sheets of stamps, $319; vintage Coca-Cola cooler, $297; Ruger revolver parts, $286; repro Reber spring wagon, $275; four-piece patio set, $253; child-size Hoosier cabinet, $242; repro Reber sleigh, $231; and Matchbox Evil Knievel and Batman, $231.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 2. Several items and prices included: fox hunting quilt, $375; star quilt, $375; small antique basket, $450; blue-decorated crock, $325; model steam engine, $875; oak six-section bookcase, $475; three-piece rock maple bedroom set, $350; Snap-On tool cabinet, $5,250; and Snap-On torque wrench, $350.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of toys, collectibles and household goods March 5. Several items and prices included: two box lots of records, $320 and $200; Lego carousel set, $340; vintage Gibson mandolin, $650; two displays of American Airlines pins, $340; 14-karat gold bracelet, $1,100; 14-karat gold necklace, $1,400; 14-karat gold necklace with cross, $775; 14-karat gold necklace with eagle pendant, $700; two lots of Matchbox cars, $410 and $210; and various mint sheet lots, $575 and $510.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 9. Several items and prices included: tramp art jewelry chest, $875; slag glass table lamp, $400; two gold rings, $475; Buescher double horn baritone, $550; brown geometric quilt, $550; two Hackenberger paintings, $240 and $230; red-painted slide lid box, $280; two albums of baseball cards, $430; seven-piece gray dinette set, $7,850; punched tin pie safe, $875; four-piece cherry bedroom set, $1,000; and zero-turn mower, $575.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of furnishings March 10 at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, Maryland. Several items and prices included: king-size Sleep Number bed: $743; midcentury sofa and love seat, $743 and $330, respectively; foreign license plates, $688; Ashley queen bedroom suite, $660; midcentury dining room table and chairs, $660; midcentury half round desk, $578; Natuzzi leather sectional chase, $550; Kroehler sofa, $440; Hooker office desk, $358; Denmark midcentury dresser, $330; Louis Vuitton leather belt, $242; and Omega wristwatch, $231.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of coins and currency March 17. Several items and prices included: 1927 $2-1/2 gold piece, $650; 1906 $2-1/2 gold piece, $525; 1909-S VDB penny, $1,000; two 2018 1-ounce platinum coins; $1,050 and $1,025; two rolls Peace silver dollars, $600 each; 1885-CC silver dollar, $1,050; 1891 $1 Treasury note, $2,250; and $30 face value silver half-dollars, $725.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 24 for the Jay F. Bauder estate at 110 S. Line Road, Stevens. Several items and prices included: 2019 Ford F-150 4x4 truck, $37,000; 2016 Ford Mustang, $18,000; 2001 Ford Excursion Limited 4x4 7.3L DSL, $22,000; 2000 Lincoln Continental, $4,100; 2007 Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide Dresser, $9,700; 1976 Harley-Davidson Shovelhead, $6,500; and enclosed cargo trailer, $2,250.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 9 for the Diane J. Fehr estate. A three-bedroom A-frame dwelling with two-car garage on 0.50 acres sold for $300,000 to Chad Hollinger, of Richland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 26 for L. Eugene and Mary Jane Wenger at 145-147 E. Main St., Adamstown. A five-unit apartment building sold for $415,000 to Leon Garman, of Adamstown.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate March 26 at 330 S. Ramona Road, Lebanon. A four-bedroom, three-bath rancher with shop and horse barn on 1.09 acres sold for $520,000 to Clair and Edna High.