Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea has permanently closed its restaurant near Lititz, the restaurant chain’s last location in Lancaster County.

While sales at the steak house at 100 N. Airport Road had declined during the pandemic, its closure was prompted by an offer to buy the property which the restaurant company owned, according to Philip Sukenik, Hoss’s vice president of operations.

“It was a great location, great people, and great guests. It was a financial decision. It was hard, but we had to make it,” Sukenik said.

The restaurant closed “several weeks ago” and equipment and furnishings have since been taken out of the property, which Sukenik said was not going to be another restaurant.

The property sale hasn’t closed, but listing agent Dan Berger Jr. of U.S. Commercial Realty said the buyer is Deerin Companies, a Lancaster real estate developer. A message left with Deerin Companies was not returned.

Hoss’s features made-to-order steaks, chicken and seafood as well as a soup, salad, bread and dessert bar. It opened at the southwest corner of Lititz Pike and Airport Road in 2000, after the closing of the Lancaster Hoss’s at 1693 Oregon Pike, just south of Route 30.

Hoss’s, which closed its Elizabethtown restaurant last July, has not closed any other restaurants since. Based in Duncansville, near Altoona, Hoss’s still operates 33 restaurants, with the nearest to Lancaster now being in York.