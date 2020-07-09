The Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea in Elizabethtown is now permanently closed.

The restaurant at 840 N. Hanover St. closed earlier this week due to declining sales as well and the recent disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Philip Sukenik, Hoss's vice president of operations

The Elizabethtown restaurant, which opened in 1995, is part of a 34-restaurant chain based in Duncansville. Sukenik said the Elizabethtown restaurant was the only one that's been permanently closed.

The Hoss’s restaurant at 100 W. Airport Road, just south of Lititz, is now the company's only Lancaster County location.

Hoss’s features made-to-order steaks, chicken and seafood as well as a soup, salad, bread and dessert bar.

