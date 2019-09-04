The 35th annual Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction this Saturday and Monday raised a record $870,000, the nonprofit has announced.
The sum is 14.5% greater than the $760,000 raised in the 2018 auction, an upturn that hospice attributed to several factors.
A record number of bidders participated, 3,344 — nearly 430 more than last year’s number. And the bidders weren’t holding back.
“The community was extremely generous,” said Hospice spokeswoman Allie Bucher on Wednesday.
For examples, the auction sold two vintage Ty Cobb baseball cards for a combined $13,300 and a Dale Ziegler painting for $4,000.
It’s Day of Care Auction, where participants buy a day, days or weeks of Hospice care to be given to families in need, raised more than $65,000. That’s enough to cover the cost of cost of roughly 350 days of Hospice care.
Hospice & Community Care serves more than 500 people a day, regardless of their ability to pay, in their homes, senior living facilities and at its Inpatient Center in Mount Joy.
Held at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville, the auction drew an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people this year.