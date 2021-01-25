Hoober Inc., a farm, construction and grounds-care equipment dealer based in Intercourse, has acquired the assets of a Virginia equipment dealer for an undisclosed price.

Hoober said Thursday it has bought the assets of Dubberly Tractor & Equipment in Chester, a Kubota dealer south of Richmond. All six Dubberly employees have joined Hoober.

With the latest transaction, Hoober now has 10 locations, including three in Virginia. Those three are among six Hoober locations that carry Kubota products and parts. Hoober was founded in 1941 by Charles “Bud” Hoober. The family business has more than 350 employees.

Hoober Inc. completes $1.64M purchase of Good Enterprises tracts Hoober Inc. on Monday completed its purchase of four more parcels of land in Intercourse pre…