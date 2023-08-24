Lancaster County housing prices remained near a record high in July as fewer homes coming onto the market led to bidding wars for the ones that did get listed.

The median sale price for a home in Lancaster County was $320,000 last month, only slightly lower than the all-time record of $326,000 recorded in June, according to the Lancaster County Association of Realtors’ July housing market statistics report.

“Even with a small dip in median sold price, the lack of inventory and strong buyer demand is pushing the envelope on home values,” said H. Joseph Younger, president of the Lancaster County Association of Realtors.

Only 455 homes were listed last month, a 23% drop from July 2022, when 593 homes came on the market. Pending sales and closed sales for July also were down sharply from a year earlier, the report shows. There were 447 new pending sales in July — a 15% drop from July 2022 — and 431 closed sales for the month, which was down 12% from July 2022 when 491 sales were finalized.

“We simply do not have enough inventory to satisfy buyer demand,” Younger said. “In my almost 30-year career in real estate, I have never seen a market quite like this one.”

Last summer, median sale prices peaked in August at what was then a record of $315,000. During the slower winter sales season that followed, median prices dropped to $290,000 in December and then bottomed out in February at $260,000. Since then, the median home sale price has risen 23%.

The Lancaster County sales report for July mirrors data from across Pennsylvania where new listings and sales also dropped as median sales prices rose, according to a July housing price report from the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.

Statewide, listings for the month were down 28% and sales dropped 21% from July 2022 as the median sale price remained near a record high of $225,278, the report shows. Last month, the median sale price hit a record $229,004.

“Home prices remain strong throughout most markets in Pennsylvania,” said Al Perry, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. “We saw about a 2% decrease in the median price between June and July, which indicates that home prices are remaining reasonably consistent.”

Nationally, existing home sales fell 17% last month from July 2022 to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.07 million, the National Association of Realtors said this week.

Rising mortgage rates have contributed to the tight housing market by adding hundreds of dollars to a buyer’s monthly payment. The average rate on a 30-year home loan hovered just below 7% last month and has continued climbing, reaching 7.09% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate is now at its highest level in more than 20 years.

For homeowners who locked in a lower rate years ago, the higher rates can discourage them from selling and moving up to a bigger house since it will cost them significantly more to finance the purchase.