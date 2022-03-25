Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 19 for Ted Diem at 5415 Meadville Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with garage on a 0.5-acre lot sold for $424,000 to Calvin King.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction March 10 of military collectibles, action figures, vintage toys and more. There were 178 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: military pins, $37.50 and $25; military pins and button hole buttons, $38.50 and $32.50; military patches, $12.50 to $500; vintage military framed photos, $48; three military helmets, $75; vintage military photos, $27; World War I bacon tin, brass ashtray, $135; plastic Army men, $61; World War I-era lead toy soldier figures, $45 and $40.50; 1987 Hasbro figures, military action figures, $85; and military khaki pants and shirts, $49.50.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction March 14 of silver dollar coins and paper currency. There were 22 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 1878 Morgan silver dollar coin, $30; 1882-O Morgan silver dollar coin, $32.50; three 1886-O Morgan silver dollar coins, $28.50 each; three 1887 Morgan silver dollar coins, $32.50 each; seven 1889-O Morgan silver dollar coins, $27.50 to $32.50; 10 1921 Morgan silver dollar coins, $27.50 to $32.50; three 1921-S Morgan silver dollar coins, $32.50 each; seven 1922 peace silver dollar coins, $30 each.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate March 7 for Seth and April Martin at 174 Pencroft Drive North, Holtwood. A three-bedroom, two-bath home with attached two-car garage sold for $425,000 to Timothy and Karlee Rineer.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate March 12 for Mary Beck at 315 S. Market St., Mount Joy. A three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath house sold for $244,000 to Maisie Mummert, of York.

Beiler-King Auction Service, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 19 for the Vivian M. Danz estate and Kenny Danz at 398 Sawmill Road, New Providence. A three-bedroom, two-bath dwelling with two-car garage on 1.7 acres sold for $341,000 to Jacob King, of New Providence.