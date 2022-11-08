Despite challenges brought on by inflation, the National Retail Federation is forecasting healthy holiday retail sales for November and December.

The organization said holiday retail sales during those two months could reach between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion, which would be a 6% to 8% increase from the 2021 holiday season, which it defines as Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

Locally, several holiday shopping events are planned across Lancaster County to help draw shoppers to local retailers. Here’s a sampling:

Second Friday Downtown Lititz

Friday

Organized by Venture Lititz, Second Friday in Lititz kicks off the holiday shopping season. Participating shops will be open until 9 p.m., and many will have special sales and activities.

The event marks the launch of the Venture Lititz Progressive Shopping Card. Downtown shoppers will receive a special card and for each $20 spent in a downtown shop or restaurant, the shopper will receive a stamp. Filled cards can be entered to win a gift basket filled with items from Lititz shops. For more information, go to lititzpa.com.

Lititz Art Association holiday gift show

Friday and Saturday

The gift show will be held at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It features the work of 28 local artists and makers offering photography, wood carving, ceramics, jewelry, watercolors, Christmas cards, ornaments and more. For more information, go to lititzartassociation.com.

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express in response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, days when large retailers offer special deals in-person and online. AmEx made the move to boost the fortunes of small shops and has ever since promoted the concept. As a result, many small local retailers make a point of offering deals that day, and AmEx has created a searchable map of local retailers that accept AmEx cards. Go to americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/ for more information.

Twelve Shops of Christmas Tour 2022

Dec. 1 to 10, $11 fee

The Twelve Shops of Christmas Tour features 12 festive, off-the-beaten-path shops, such as an essential oils shop, clothing and jewelry boutiques, an alpaca farm, an artist’s studio and a chocolatier. The tour is set up like a home or garden tour where visitors will travel in their own vehicles to the 12 shops, which are concentrated in Ephrata, Lititz and Manheim areas. The $11 ticket is valid for the entire nine days and it includes discount coupons from each of the 12 shops, door prizes, refreshments and a chance to win one of two $350 shopping sprees. $1 per ticket sold will be donated to Meals on Wheels. Call Lancaster County’s Best Kept Secrets – The Twelve Shops of Christmas Tour 2022 at 717-721-9409, Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to reserve tickets.

Lancaster Shops Late

Dec. 8

Participating Lancaster city shops and businesses stay open until 8 p.m. during this annual event. Some shops stay open later. The city of Lancaster is still organizing the event, but last year nearly 50 shops participated. A guide will be available the night of the event at The Welcome Center, at 5 W. King St., from 5 to 8 p.m.