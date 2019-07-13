The new area, which is between the Murphy’s Mercantile and the original Hinkle’s Restaurant, has seating for around 80, highlighted by a refashioned 1930s soda fountain with an ice cream dipping station that was built into parts of a century-old Columbia bar.
Kolin Hammerstone and Emily Anderson work behind the counter at the Hinkle's soda fountain in Columbia, under the watchful eye of Dakota Williams, 5 as he sits with his mother, Pamela Williams of York.
The soda fountain has 10 syrups for making traditional sodas as well as 16 flavors of Turkey Hill ice cream served in cones and dishes or as part of sundaes, milkshakes and floats. It it staffed by bow-tie wearing “soda jerks” reminiscent of young employees who traditionally operated drugstore soda fountains.
Don Murphy says the Hinkle’s soda fountain is meant to offer a nostalgic — and authentic — experience for customers. For example, Murphy said the counter has eight stools since that is the number once recommended by soda fountain manufacturer Bastian-Blessing for a town the size of Columbia.
Part of the 20-foot counter was built from wooden pieces of the former bar for the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Columbia. Pieces of the bar were found in a downtown Columbia property where the Murphys are developing their hotel. The soda fountain itself is a 1930s-era one used in York by Greene’s Ice Cream.
Don Murphy said adding the soda fountain and the new seating area cost around $110,000.