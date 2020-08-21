The Mayer-Hess farmhouse on Fruitville Pike, a historic landmark, has occupants for the first time in six years and a vibrant look for the first time in decades.

Following a $1.1 million renovation to the 150-year-old building, the Lancaster office of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services moved its 30 employees there from Noll Drive in late July.

“This new office is a great use of a historic building, blending the old with the new,” said Jo Ann Freidly, central Pennsylvania regional vice president for Howard Hanna.

Its location on one of the busiest roads in the county and across the street from the popular Shoppes at Belmont shopping center raises the office’s profile in a highly competitive market, she indicated.

The Mayer-Hess farmhouse was most recently used as a residence in 2014, according to Phil Frey, a partner in Belmont developer Manbel Devco, a past owner of the site.

Years earlier, the farmhouse was used as a flower shop. Howard Hanna’s arrival marks the first time the building has been used as an office, Frey said.

Howard Hanna is leasing the whole 5,800-square-foot structure from Wohlsen Construction President and CEO Gary Langmuir and his family, who purchased the building in 2018 and did the renovations.

Langmuir stepped in, a Wohlsen spokeswoman said, because he saw that a “significant, local historic landmark was deteriorating” and needed an extensive restoration, greatly expanding on work done by Belmont developer Manbel Devco.

Langmuir is no stranger to historic preservation projects.

He’s a partner with Oak Tree Development in the preservation and adaptive reuse of the former Mountain Springs Hotel in Ephrata and a partner with developer John Meeder in the Historic East Side Suites project in downtown Lancaster.

The 1850 Fruitville Pike farmhouse stands out in Lancaster County for its unusual but elegant Italianate style, according to the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County. The three-story brick building is capped with a cupola.

Langmuir’s involvement brings stability to the head-turning farmhouse that has had four owners in four years, the first three transactions stemming from the recent development of the former farm.

Langmuir and his family bought the Manheim Township property in 2018 for $750,000 from hotelier Dave Hogg, developer of the Home2 Suites next door, where a large barn once stood. The barn, built in the same Italianate style as the farmhouse, was disassembled and moved to Ironstone Ranch in Elizabethtown.

Hogg had owned the farmhouse only briefly. He had acquired the 5-acre site of the farmhouse in 2017 from Manbel Devco.

Manbel Devco, in turn, had bought the property from the estate of Aaron Hess the previous year, part of a $15 million acquisition of 95.7 acres on both sides of Fruitville Pike and nearby, LNP | LancasterOnline reported at the time.

Manbel Devco took significant initial steps to safeguard the farmhouse, spending $100,000 to clean, paint and restore the exterior. That was four times the cost to construct the farmhouse in 1870.

The developer also took procedural steps to protect the farmhouse in order to get the state’s go-ahead to develop Belmont, the same name that the farm carried.

These included allowing the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to take inventory of the Belmont site’s historic features, registering the farmhouse on the National Register of Historic Places and taking legal steps to preserve the building’s façade in perpetuity.

The first tenant in Belmont, Chick-fil-A, opened in January 2018.