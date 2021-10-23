Judging from Scott Fiore's advice, don’t try to fill vacant jobs in 2021 with a recruiting strategy from 2019.

“Companies need to look at staffing and scheduling differently today,” said Fiore, president of Lancaster-based TriStarr Staffing. “The world has changed.”

Speaking Friday during a panel discussion of the pandemic’s ongoing impact on unemployment and hiring practices, Fiore indicated that the dire labor shortage has put job seekers in the driver’s seat, in position to pick and choose among multiple job offers.

So Fiore offered a half-dozen practical ways – some obvious, some not -- that employers can make their recruiting more effective.

Raising wages is a popular strategy but no panacea by itself, Fiore suggested during the United Way of Lancaster County's virtual gathering. “Our clients that are willing to raise their pay rates are attracting some candidates, probably not as many as they’d like, but they’re attracting some candidates,” he said.

They’ll attract more if they’re flexible with their scheduling too, Fiore recommended.

“One of first things I think you should ask a good candidate is, ‘When do you want to work?’ A single mom might need to get a kid out of the house (in the morning), and can show up at 9, work until maybe 3, get that kid home, get dinner done and maybe put in a couple of hours in the evening. The companies that are open to that are attracting better candidates,” he said.

The same benefit will result from developing a diverse pool of applicants, according to Fiore. “Companies need to learn how to recruit a fully qualified and fully diverse candidate pool. Companies need to stop saying, ‘I put an ad in the paper and I only got three candidates and they’re all white.’ Well, you didn’t try hard enough,” he said.

Fiore also urged employers to hire the first worthy candidate they find. “I hear, ‘We just interviewed Jane and she was great. But we want to see two or three other candidates’ and my blood boils, because it’s hard enough to find one candidate let alone two or three more,” he said. “By the time we find two or three more, the first one is gone, and that’s the one they wanted.”

In a similar vein, Fiore told employers to never reject a candidate for being “overqualified.” He continued, “Well, what the heck do you want them to forget? They can bring so much value to your organization, especially today where people may be moving into an industry that’s different than where they came from. The experience they have could be very valuable.”

Finally, Fiore urged employers to pare down the qualifications for vacant positions to what’s truly needed, lest they eliminate capable candidates. “Often we get job descriptions from clients and I’ll see things like ‘college degree required,’ and if I look at that job description, it really doesn’t require a college degree. Think about what you’re asking for,” he said.

The United Way’s “community conversation” came as the county’s labor market remains out of balance, according to Val Hatfield, director of compliance and business engagement for the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

“The pandemic has shaken up our workforce,” Hatfield said, noting that the county has 13,400 people who are unemployed while the local economy has 10,500 job openings.

One reason vacant jobs in the county are going unfilled is that 12,900 people have dropped out of the labor force – the sum of people who are employed or unemployed but seeking work -- since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The shrinking labor force, caused by retirements, health concerns, child care or elder care responsibilities, and dissatisfaction with vacant jobs that are available, has left the county with a labor force of 277,000.

Another prime reason for lingering job vacancies, Hatfield said, is a mismatch between the types of jobs available and the skills, education and expectations of people who aren’t working.

The shrinking labor force is reflected in the county's near-stagnant job growth -- up a mere 300 in August, as LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported.