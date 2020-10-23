Hillside Public House at Doneckers is now open in Ephrata.

The distillery/brewpub/tasting room at 333 N. State St. features vodka, rum and gin from Paradise-based Hillside Spirits and also carries liquor, wine and beer from other Pennsylvania producers.

Food will be provided by local vendors, including Brewster’s Bar-B-Que, which will feature Southern-style beef brisket, pulled pork and smoked turkey sandwiches and platters along with side dishes such as beans, potato salad and macaroni and cheese. Tsunami Express will also offer sushi on some nights.

Hillside Public House has inside seating capacity for 160, but only half of that can be utilized because of restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. Outside, there are tables set up for 24.

An Ephrata landmark beginning in the 1960s, Doneckers closed its restaurant, guest rooms, home décor and furniture stores in 2008. The complex is now owned by John Male, owner of Infinity Real Estate, which has an office in the building.

Hillside Public House at Doneckers is a partnership between Male and Stephen Funk, owner of Hillside Spirits.

