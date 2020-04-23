Plans are moving ahead for a new microdistillery and tasting room in Ephrata Borough that would occupy part of the former Doneckers.

Hillside Public House at Doneckers received borough zoning approval to operate the distillery at 333 N. State St. last fall. It passed a state restaurant inspection earlier this month.

A November post on the Doneckers Building Facebook page said the distillery/brewpub/tasting room would have seating for 100 and serve spirits, beer and wine.

Food for Hillside Public House at Doneckers will be provided by nearby Brewster’s Bar-B-Que, which has a small restaurant at 1121 Steinmetz Road. Brewster’s sells Southern-style beef brisket, pulled pork and ribs along with side dishes such as beans, potato salad and macaroni and cheese.

Brewster’s owner Barry Fair said a more limited menu would be offered at Hillside Public House, where he will utilize a prep kitchen. The meat will still be smoked at his trailside restaurant.

An Ephrata landmark beginning in the 1960s, Doneckers closed its restaurant, guest rooms, home décor and furniture stores in 2008. The complex is now owned by John Male, owner of Infinity Real Estate, which has an office in the building.

Male declined to discuss additional details of Hillside Public House at Doneckers, noting its opening is dependent on approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board as well as the relaxation of business closures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.