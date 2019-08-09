For the third time in a row, Highmark is reporting the most financially successful first six months of a year in its history.

In 2017, it had $535 million in overall surplus by that point.

In 2018, the figure was $551 million.

This year's total was $629 million, Highmark announced Thursday.

The figure represents what for-profits would call profit, and what nonprofits like Highmark are required to reinvest in the community.

Highmark started in 1996 primarily as an insurer, and has since acquired Allegheny Health Network in western Pennsylvania. In 2017 it entered a strategic partnership with Penn State Health, which is based in Dauphin County and has spent the last few years building its presence in Lancaster County.

So far this year, Highmark reported an operating gain of $420 million from its core health insurance offerings, of which $269 million came from its government business — Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and individual plans sold on healthcare.gov.

Highmark also reported it has a consolidated operating margin of more than 4%; nearly $8.3 billion in cash and investments; and assets of more than $7.4 billion.

Capital BlueCross, another nonprofit insurer prominent locally, does not issue public reports on its finances.