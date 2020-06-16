A new affiliation will mark Highmark's first major entrance into New York, it announced Tuesday.

The nonprofit health insurer based in Pittsburgh currently offers health insurance in Delaware, West Virginia and most of Pennsylvania, and is prominent in Lancaster County.

HealthNow New York Inc. has agreed to affiliate with Highmark, the organizations said, and pending regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions, its eight-county Western New York and 13-county Northeastern New York service areas will be branded as part of Highmark.

The nonprofits did not disclose terms of the agreement, but Forbes.com reported that a Highmark spokesman said “no consideration will be paid and no assets will change hands.”