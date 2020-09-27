The Lancaster Country Club’s sweeping improvement project, “A Defining Moment,” has four facets. Here are the details of each aspect of the $20 million initiative.

Activities pavilion

The 30,000-square-foot building will be constructed overlooking the Conestoga River on what is now a parking lot. Completion is set for Memorial Day weekend 2021.

Features will include: a 100-seat casual dining bistro and bar; a fitness center; a group exercise room; locker rooms; indoor golf simulators with multi-sport capability; a kiddie lounge with onsite childcare; an outdoor kitchen and bar; an outdoor pool-deck café; an outdoor kiddie pool; an outdoor zero-entry resort pool; and a 25-meter, eight-lane outdoor competition pool.

Clubhouse

This existing 45,000-square-foot building will be “reimagined” with new paint, carpeting, lighting and furniture. Completion also is set for Memorial Day weekend 2021.

The work will include: expanded outdoor terraces and dining, a new women’s lounge and locker room, more than 9,000 square feet of renovated banquet and private-function space, a “reinvented” Flynn dining room and bar, an expanded kitchen and a new menu.

Golf plaza

This will be built between the clubhouse and the first tee, where a bath house and swimming pool now stand. They will be razed and the plaza developed there instead. Completion is set for April, when the Flynn golf course opens.

Features will include: a pro shop; snack hut; fire pit terrace; practice putting green and outdoor cocktail lounge of Adirondack chairs around the green, offering a 180-degree view of the golf course.

Paddle hut

This 850-square-foot building will be constructed next to three existing paddle-tennis courts, to give players a warm and comfortable place to relax between games of this sport, played most often from mid-October to mid-March. Completion is set for this December.

Features will include: a fireplace, a television and a lounge for relaxing and socializing.