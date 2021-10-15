A high-tech Lancaster startup captured first place in the Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ “Big Idea” innovation competition on Thursday, taking home the $30,000 grand prize.

Faubion Jewelry, a maker of unique engagement and wedding rings, bested seven other finalists in the virtual competition.

Founded by Andrew Wolgemuth and Brian Elliott, Faubion opened in April and operates with two employees and 10 contractors.

Faubion’s process begins by collaborating with customers via Zoom to design a ring. Once the design is finished, Faubion uses a 3D printer to create a wax-resin version of the ring. From that version, a replica ring is cast in brass, set with cubic zirconia “diamonds” and then sent to the customer for approval. Once the customer approves, the real ring is made.

The finalists were selected from 115 applications submitted by emerging tech entrepreneurs and small manufacturers from across Ben Franklin’s 32-county footprint.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners, an initiative of the state Department of Community & Economic Development and funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority, has been providing investment capital, business support services and operational assistance to emerging tech-startups and small manufacturers for nearly 40 years.