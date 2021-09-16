The Ben Franklin Technology Partners have selected a Lancaster startup as one of eight finalists for its “Big Idea” innovation competition, with a $50,000 grand prize.

The high-tech company is Faubion Jewelry, a maker of unique engagement and wedding rings. Founded by Andrew Wolgemuth and Brian Elliott, Faubion opened in April and operates with two employees and 10 contractors.

Faubion’s process begins by collaborating with customers via Zoom to design a ring. Once the design is finished, Faubion uses a 3D printer to create a wax-resin version of the ring. From that version, a replica ring is cast in brass, set with cubic zirconia “diamonds” and then sent to the customer for approval. Once the customer approves, the real ring is made.

The eight finalists were selected from 160 emerging tech entrepreneurs and small manufacturers from across Ben Franklin’s 32-county footprint. The competition, to be held virtually, will be Oct. 14, at 2 p.m.

In addition to the grand prize, the finalists also will compete for a $2,500 “People’s Choice Award.” The winner will be selected by viewers watching the competition on Zoom.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners, an initiative of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development and funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority, has been providing investment capital, business support services and operational assistance to emerging tech-startups and small manufacturers for nearly 40 years.