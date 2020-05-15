Appropriately enough, the sole user of a giant frozen-food warehouse to be built outside Mountville will be the owner of Giant supermarkets.

Ahold Delhaize USA and cold-storage warehouse owner/operator Americold Logistics announced the arrangement on Thursday, indicating the venture will cost about $165 million and create about 200 jobs.

The previously announced project made headlines last year, as the plan progressed through West Hempfield Township’s review process, because a part of the new building will stand about 150 feet high.

That will make it the third tallest structure in the county, LNP | LancasterOnline reported at the time.

News of the sizable new investment and new jobs comes as the county economy continues to be battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, throwing more than 50,000 Lancaster County residents out of work in two months.

“Now, more than ever, our community needs positive news such as this in our local economy,” said township manager Andrew Stern.

In addition to revealing the project’s sole customer and job impact, and implying the investment, Americold disclosed other details.

Americold said the expansion, to be built on the south side of its existing multi-customer warehouse at 3800 Hempland Road, is expected to be fully operational in 2023’s second half.

The new hires will be more than double the nearly 80 employees working in the current facility.

The local project will measure 246,000 square feet, larger than a Walmart supercenter, and be similar in size and features to another freezer warehouse that Americold will develop, own and operate exclusively for Ahold in Plainville, Connecticut. Both will be fully automated.

Americold said the two projects together represent an investment of $320 million to $330 million. While the company declined to specify the cost of each, the fact that the two are so similar suggests each would cost about $165 million.

The Plainville facility will serve Ahold’s Northeast brands (initially Stop & Shop, then later Hannaford too) and its Mountville facility will serve its mid-Atlantic brands (Carlisle-based Giant Co., which serves Lancaster County, and Giant Food, based in Landover, Maryland).

Giant is the leading supermarket chain in Lancaster County, with a 2018- 2019 acquisition spree boosting its lineup here to 12 stores plus a recently opened home-delivery depot.

Ahold has agreed to use the new frozen-food facilities for 20 years, saying their “optimal” locations will lead to Ahold offering more local products, increased freshness and faster delivery.

West Hempfield Township supervisors approved a land development plan for the local project in April.

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Americold owns and operates 183 such warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Argentina.

Stern, the township official, said he hopes the Americold/Ahold project serves as a springboard for more economic-development ventures there.

“We are hopeful that this project will spark even more interest for other companies to expand their presence or create a new presence here in West Hempfield Township,” he said.