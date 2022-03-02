In a move that will send a company’s profits to community programs, S. Dale High and his family have transferred their shares of High Industries to the High Foundation, the organizations announced Wednesday.

This means the foundation will receive the profits as well as control of the East Lampeter Township-based company. It will send more than $5 million annually to the foundation for programs that address poverty and build up communities where the multi-state company does business including Lancaster County, central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Florida.

High contributed about $2.5 million to the foundation annually. With ownership transferred to the foundation, it will receive in profits more than double the annual contribution. High had $570 million in revenue in 2021, the company said.

“This is the creation of a new kind of company,” said High, 80, in a video played at a press conference Wednesday, “where High Foundation has become the major shareholder and the community is the recipient of the profits of High Industries moving forward. This allows our co‐workers the satisfaction of knowing that the profits they help generate will go back into the community. So, every day when they are building value, they are building it for the community.”

The new structure means the charitable foundation becomes the majority shareholder of High Industries. The company will maintain its own board. Profits from the business will return to the foundation and essentially will be managed, grown and distributed into the community.

Pedro Rivera, president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, commended the announcement. He said the college has had a long and fruitful relationship with the High Foundation that includes scholarships ensuring students complete their degrees and building labs and classrooms with equipment and state-of-the-art technology that will better prepare them for the workforce.

High Foundation is already one of the largest private foundations in central Pennsylvania. The most recent IRS Form 990 filing available for High Foundation from 2019 shows $60.7 million in total assets. It was formed in 1980 by High, and is funded by the High family, owners of the High companies — High Industries, High Real Estate Group and their affiliates. High’s father, Sanford, began the Lancaster-based firm in 1931 with the founding of High Welding, which became High Steel Structures.

The High companies have about 1,900 employees — two-thirds of whom are employed in Lancaster County. The High companies are a group of Lancaster-based, family-owned firms headed by High Industries and High Real Estate Group. The businesses are involved in steel, concrete, real estate, construction, hotels, transportation, air quality and safety consulting, and other fields.

High companies are one of the county’s biggest employers as the umbrella firm for High Industries and High Real Estate Group.

High Real Estate Group is still owned by the High family, said company spokesman Dave Nicholas. It is being evaluated for possible transfer to the foundation.

After the new ownership structure was announced to High Industries employees on Wednesday, workers were offered the opportunity to direct $100 each in foundation money to a local organization of their choice, said Mike Shirk, CEO of the High companies. He said that the offer realized $150,000 that is headed directly to community organizations.

The High Foundation investments will be disbursed through major partnerships and collaborations, grants, scholarships for High co-workers and the High Foundation Fund at Lancaster County Community Foundation.

In addition to High’s involvement in Thaddeus Stevens, the foundation has also supported the Water Street Mission, Lancaster Conservancy, Fulton Theatre, Historic Rock Ford and Assets Lancaster. High Foundation has been a presenting sponsor of Extraordinary Give, the Lancaster County Community Foundation’s one-day fall giving extravaganza that last year raised $13.4 million.

The announcement on Wednesday comes several months after the High Foundation made a $65 million donation to Lancaster County Community Foundation. It is a donor-advised fund, which means the foundation directs its spending. The community foundation reported $141 million in net assets in its audited financial statements in 2020.

In an interview after the announcement, High said the transfer of the company to the foundation has been several years in the works, ironing out the legal and logistical matters.

He said creating a company that directly benefits the community had long been a guiding principle.

His daughter, Suzanne High, who is vice chair of the foundation, said the family wholly supported the move as a continuation of her father’s transformative and innovative leadership.

Robin Stauffer, executive director of the foundation, said the new structure emboldens the foundation for greater impact. Also, additional trustees have been added to the foundation board and committees created so the foundation can be scaled to handle the growth that will occur with the new financial structure.