High Associates expects to begin site work "as soon as possible" on its 115-acre Greenfield North project in East Lampeter Township after being awarded $11 million from the state’s Redevelopment and Capital Assistance Program.

High is the highest of 11 Lancaster County awards posted on the RACP site late Friday. The $150 million development of the Greenfield North tract includes a 628 apartment and townhouse development and two warehouse/industrial buildings over the next two years. The development, located at Greenfield and Willow roads, is estimated to eventually bring 2,676 direct and indirect jobs.

High had requested $15 million.

"We are very grateful for the award of RACP funds and want to thank Gov. (Tom) Wolf and our Lancaster County delegation for their bipartisan support and commitment to this project," Tony Seitz, High vice president of development, wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. "The grant will go a long way towards funding site work for the remaining undeveloped Greenfield North parcels, thereby continuing the development of Greenfield as the premier, mixed-use community …. The grant will also unleash substantial private investment in building and facilities construction. With this critical funding in place, we intend to commence site work as soon as possible."

The RACP funds will be used for the site work portion of the Greenfield North development, including demolition, erosion and sedimentation controls and all phases of earthwork, stormwater management, landscaping, utility trenching and water and sanitary extensions serving the development.

The High grant came in the third round of awards the state has announced this fall. All told in Lancaster County, 19 projects in 17 municipalities have been awarded $59.7 million of a requested $97.5 million.

The latest round totaled $33.7 million. The other awardees this round include $5 million to the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster to build the National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame on West Newport Road in Warwick Township; $3 million to Borough of Mount Joy for the construction of a municipal services complex; $3 million for Warwick Township’s Compass Mill Complex Restoration; $1.375 million to Elizabethtown College to upgrade its anatomy classroom and cadaver lab; $1 million for the $6.6 million expansion of Direct Wire & Cable Inc. in Denver; $1 million for the first phase of Explore Elizabethtown Downtown Improvement Initiative; $1.3 million towards revitalization of the centerpiece of Mount Hope Estate, the Grubb Mansion, in Rapho Township; $2.5 million towards improvements at Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium and Pucillo Gymnasium; $3 million for a new three-story wing at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development Expansion and Renovation in East Hempfield Township, and $1.5 million for expansion of Shady Lane Curtains LLC in Bird-in-Hand, Leacock Township.