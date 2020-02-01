Hidden Treasures, an antiques and collectibles co-op with nearly 40 vendors, is making plans to close its Lancaster city location.

Located behind Roburrito’s at 227 N. Prince St., Hidden Treasures is eyeing a mid-May closing and final auction, although its owners are still looking for a possible new location.

Begun in 2012 by Tim Hull and Steve Groff, Hidden Treasures now spans 9,000-square-feet of space on two floors and a loft. Its mix of merchandise includes clothing, glassware, small furnishings, antiques, bicycles and housewares and artwork.

Hidden Treasures has to close or move because its landlord has plans to redevelop the building into a “shared living” complex.

Related articles