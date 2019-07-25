The Hershey Co., the nation’s largest candymaker, on Thursday reported a 37.9% increase in second quarter net profits.
Net profits of $312.8 million ($1.48 a share) were up from $226.9 million ($1.08 a share) in 2018’s second quarter. Sales were up 0.9% to $1.77 billion from $1.75 billion.
Helping the bottom line were a favorable product mix, less waste, a sharp drop in long-lived assest impairment charges and higher mark-to-market gains on commodity derivatives.
Excluding items impacting comparability, net profits were $275.2 million ($1.31 a share), up 14.4% from $240.6 million ($1.14 a share) a year earlier.
Hershey owns Y&S Candies on Running Pump Road in East Hempfield Township.