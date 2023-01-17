The Hershey Farm restaurant that rises from the ashes of last week’s fire will serve the buffet generations of tourists and locals have come to expect at the popular spot. But just when it will serve its first customers and how big the new facility will be remain works in progress.

Immediately after the Jan. 10 fire that destroyed the 650-seat restaurant and gift shop at the center of the 23-acre complex next to Sight & Sound Theatres, the owners of Hershey Farm vowed to rebuild. Deryl Stoltzfus, one of the three owners, repeated that determination earlier this week, saying the intention was to rebuild a large restaurant featuring a buffet.

“That’s our lane. It’s what we’ve been successful with and now is not the time to try something brand new and hope it works out,” Stoltzfus said.

But exactly how large a new restaurant will be and when it could debut were still too unknown to offer any public statements on the possibilities, said Stoltzfus, adding that he was working this week on a list of the building’s contents that is needed to arrive at a total damage estimate – something that is also undetermined.

Stoltzfus said they are moving as quickly as possible on next steps, saying the pile of charred wood and twisted metal that has replaced the restaurant should be removed within the next couple weeks once a company can be selected to do the work. From there, Stoltzfus said creating the plan for the new restaurant will move quickly, noting that “everything is on the table” regarding what the new restaurant will look like.

“The reality is that there are some efficiencies that we can now build in design-wise that can be much better than they were,” Stoltzfus said. “The quicker we can come to (a new design), the quicker we can start to rebuild.”

The restaurant wasn’t operating at the time of the fire since it is usually closed in January and February. During the peak summer season, some 140 people work on the property, mostly in the restaurant.

The inn, which includes a 32-room main inn as well as rooms in a former carriage house and farmhouse on the property, was undamaged in the fire. The inn closes for a couple weeks in early January and then is only open weekends through the winter.

While the inn can continue to operate, Stoltzfus said he is trying to figure out the potential impact on room stays from the loss of the restaurant, especially since a free smorgasbord breakfast was a perk for overnight guests.

The need to recalculate room stays while making plans to rebuild the restaurant is a stark and sudden contrast to what Hershey Farm’s owners were expecting to be a year of adding on.

The night before the fire, Hershey Farm’s owners presented plans to Strasburg Township planning commission members for an expansion of the inn that would have created 30 new rooms and an indoor pool, an addition of a multi-story building that is now on hold.

“We were in the mode of growing and expanding and now we’re in the mode of rebuilding,” Stoltzfus said.