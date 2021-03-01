The Hershey Co. on Monday unveiled a sweeping initiative to fight climate change, including setting a goal to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions by the amounts prescribed in the Paris climate agreement.

"Climate change is one of the most urgent threats to our planet that we face today,” said Michele Buck, Hershey president and CEO, in a prepared statement.

The cornerstone of Hershey’s plan is a pledge to cut its direct greenhouse-gas emissions (which come from sources owned or controlled by the company) and indirect emissions (which come from consuming electricity, heat or steam it has purchased) by more than 40% by 2024 and by more than 50% by 2030.

To hit that target, Hershey will build two solar farms at undisclosed locations outside Pennsylvania as well as increase its use of clean and renewable energy across all operations.

In addition, Hershey pledged to make 100% of its plastic packaging either recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2030, and to reduce the weight of its packaging by another 25 million pounds by that same year. Hershey already cut its packaging by 25 million pounds between 2015 and 2020.

These packaging measures will cut Hershey’s other indirect greenhouse-gas emissions, which come from the production of materials and fuels it buys. The company did not set a target or deadline for this type of emissions.

The third prong of its strategy, which also is aimed at cutting other indirect emissions, is a promise to end deforestation across its supply chain by 2030, especially deforestation caused by its suppliers of cocoa, palm oil, pulp, paper and soy.

Hershey said that suppliers that fail to meet its new standard, which expands an existing effort to curb deforestation, could be suspended or dropped.

Hershey, the nation’s biggest candy maker, owns Y&S Candies on Running Pump Road in East Hempfield Township. The Y&S plant makes Twizzlers.