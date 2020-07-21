The Hershey Co. will develop a $178 million fulfillment center between Palmyra and Annville, Lebanon County, that will create 270 full-time jobs, it was announced Tuesday.

The 810,000-square-foot center – roughly the size of four Walmart superstores – is expected to be operational in late 2021.

Hershey said the new fulfillment center at 745 Killinger Road, South Annville Township, will support Hershey facilities in Palmyra and nationwide.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development will contribute to the project by giving Hershey $105,000 in job creation tax credits and $28,000 earmarked for workforce development training.