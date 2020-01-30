The Hershey Co. on Thursday reported a 38.5% drop in fourth quarter net profits, due largely to $107.7 million in pre-tax asset-impairment charges.
The nation’s biggest candymaker had net profits of $207.2 million (98 cents a share), down from $336.8 million ($1.60 a share) in 2018’s fourth quarter.
A 6.4% increase in selling, marketing and administrative expense also hurt the bottom line.
Hershey’s sales rose 4.1% to $2.07 billion from $1.99 billion in the year-earlier quarter.
For the year, net profits dipped 2.4% to $1.15 billion ($5.46 a share) from 2018’s $1.18 billion ($5.58 a share). Sales grew 2.5% to $7.99 billion from $7.79 billion the prior year.
Hershey owns Y&S Candies on Running Pump Road in East Hempfield Township.