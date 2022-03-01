Holy Trinity Catholic Church has been making and selling fasnachts for nearly 100 years.

A dozen plain fasnachts from this year’s batch will cost people nearly 18% more than in 2020, the last time the church held its popular annual fundraiser. (The church canceled its sale in 2021 due to the pandemic.)

But Jim Knapp isn’t too worried about the price hike for the doughy confections that mark the beginning of Lent.

“With everything else that has gone up, I don’t think there was too much complaining because people love ‘em,” said Knapp, who has overseen the huge bake sale at the Columbia church for 15 years.

Oil and packaging shortages as well as staff issues have led many Lancaster County makers of the deep-dried treats to boost the cost of fasnachts this year.

At Holy Trinity, volunteers have churned out as many as 80,000 fasnachts during its annual fundraiser. This year, however, production was capped at 30,000, Knapp said, adding that preorders sold out despite the cost of a dozen plain fasnachts increasing from $8.50 to $10.

Fasnachts are selling well this year despite prices having increased as much as 25%, according to Lancaster County bakeries LNP | LancasterOnline spoke to.

Fasnachts were a celebratory food eaten in anticipation of the fasting of Lent. Traditionally, in Christian denominations that observe Lent, Shrove Tuesday was meant as a means of celebrating with indulgent foods, using up one's remaining sugar and lard, before fasting season. Shrove Tuesday is also known as Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras.

“Lent was something that all people did,” said Naomi Byer, of Byers Butterflake Bakery in Leola. “Now that’s hardly a conversation. They were thinking about what they were giving up. The old theory was ‘waste not, want not.’”

Even in this turbulent year, some things have not changed, Knapp said.

“Glazed, by far, outsell plain,” Knapp said. “About 65% are glazed.”

Glazed fasnachts sell for $11 a dozen at Holy Trinity, a 22% increase from 2020, when a dozen sold for $9.

Price increases

Prices for a dozen plain fasnachts through Lancaster County ranged from $9.59 at Shady Maple Farm Market to $15 at Lafayette Fire Company, which gets its fasnachts wholesale from Bird-In-Hand Bakery.

Six out of 11 bakeries surveyed were selling fasnachts for around $12 a dozen.

Year over year, price increases for a dozen fasnachts ranged from about 7%, just slightly under the current level of inflation in the United States, to 25%. Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl raised its retail price for a dozen to $9.59 from $8.99, while Weiser’s Market in Akron and Lititz raised its price to $9.99 from $7.99 last year.

Then there’s Byers Butterflake Bakery, which kept its price at $11.98 a dozen, the same as last year.

Byer said her price is about the same as other sellers in the market.

“We’re not really too far off,” she said, about the price of fasnachts. “I think when we were doing this (discussing fasnacht sales) after Christmas and with this pandemic, we said ‘let’s see what we can do.’ We have really tried hard not to raise prices. There will be a time when our prices will have to rise but at the same time a lot of it has to do with how you buy.”

She declined to say how many she expected to sell because weather can affect sales. She said retail prices in Lancaster County are influenced by the two biggest fasnacht makers: Shady Maple and York-based Maple Donuts, which sells wholesale frozen fasnachts to various shops and stores.

Fasnacht price by the dozen at some Lancaster County bakeries Seller 2022 price 2021 price Percent increase Holy Trinity Catholic $10 Not sold 17.6%* Holy Spirit Lutheran $12 $10 20% Lafayette Fire Co. $15 $13 15% Achenbach’s Pastries $12 $11.20 6.7% Byers Butterflake Bakery $11.95 $11.95 0 Shady Maple Farm Market $9.59 $8.99 7% Weiser’s Market $9.99 $7.99 25% *in 2020 Holy Trinity sold a dozen for $8.50

Oil and packaging shortag es

Cost of ingredients are in line with the widely reported inflation of 7.5%, but other inputs are also driving up costs, Lancaster County bakers said.

David Burkholder, co-owner of Achenbach’s Pastries in Leola, had to shift between a couple of distributors to get all he needed to fry and make fasnachts. Different oils are used for frying than what is put in the dough. Achenbach’s increased its retail price to $12 from $11.20 a dozen last year. He said he needed about 29 50-pound blocks of the shortening. Last week, he had seven with a promise of more coming and a back up plan to use different oils.

“We’re busy,” Achenbach said. “That’s the amazing thing. Our Christmas was amazing. People wanted to make up for lost time.”

He expected to make more than 1,600 dozen fasnachts this year, more than he did in 2020. About 20 boxes will be sent through the mail outside of Pennsylvania.

The gauge for world food prices went up in January, largely pushed by supply constraints for vegetable oils, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said. The FAO Vegetable Oils Price Index went up 4.2% in January over December, marking an all-time high. The FAO Vegetable Oil Index is a measure of the monthly change in average international price of 10 different oils weighted with average export trade shares of each oil product.

Palm oil prices were largely underpinned by concerns over a possible reduction in export availabilities from Indonesia, the world’s leading exporter, while soy oil prices were supported by robust import purchases, particularly from India, rapeseed oil prices were pushed up by lingering supply tightness, and sunflower seed oil quotations were impacted by supply tightness and surging global import demand.

For Shady Maple, obtaining oil is not a problem because the company buys its oil by the trailer load from the manufacturer.

“I would think we’re going through 500 pounds of oil daily between fasnacht and everything else,” said Tim Dinger, Shady Maple bakery manager. “Shortening hasn’t become an issue yet - but nothing would surprise me.”

Shady Maple makes about 4 million doughnuts a year, according to co-owner Lin Weaver.

Dinger said its biggest problem is with packaging. Manufacturers stopped making a lot of different kinds of specialty packaging during the pandemic and they have not caught up with demand. Substitutes have not been ideal.

“We do a tremendous volume,” Dinger said. “At this point we’re working with stuff we don’t like because that’s what we can get.”

Staffing struggles

Holy Trinity capped production this year, in part, because Knapp was not certain how many volunteers he could get. The church draws helpers from Columbia, York, Mount Joy and Maytown, he said. They come for the camaraderie and the assurance they will be able to purchase the sought-after fasnachts.

Finding enough people to make and fry the dough is just one of the many snags bakeries are encountering as they try to keep the fasnacht tradition going.

At Achenbach’s, Burkholder said wage increases are also driving product price increases in general.

“Wages is one thing that caused it,” he said. “With everybody out from the pandemic and people more choosy about where they work some of people are coming here looking for a salary that I was paying someone who worked here 15 to 20 years.”

Achenbach’s has about 30 employees and they have been given two $1 an hour raises across the board in the last year. People are looking for $15 an hour when a year ago they were paid $10 an hour, he said.

And newer employees don’t work as fast as experienced workers, he said

Even large operations such Shady Maple have had to hustle to make the doughy confections that mark the beginning of Lent.

“We just never had issues like we had this year,” said Dinger. “It’s not just the fasnachts; it’s everything.”