The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas has passed the $4 mark in Lancaster County, with most pumps clocking in at or above $4.19 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

But there are several spots where you can fill up for less than that.

Here's a look at where to get the cheapest gas in Lancaster County.

Prices reflect cost as of Monday morning, March 7, with the exception of E-Z Service and Sunoco, which reflect price as of Sunday, March 6. Prices update on Gas Buddy, a website devoted to finding real-time gas prices.

[Click here for a map of gas prices.]

$3.75/gallon, cash only: Speedway, 1704 Columbia Ave., Manor Twp.

$3.98/gallon: E-Z Service, 309 S. Seventh St., Akron.

$4.09/gallon: BJ's, 110 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Twp.

$4.15/gallon: Gasmart, 653 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

$4.15/gallon, cash only: Sunoco, 2270 New Holland Pike, Upper Leacock Twp.

$4.16/gallon: Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road, Lancaster.

$4.16/gallon: AMERIgreen, 202 Greenfield Road, East Lampeter Twp.

$4.17/gallon: GASPLUS, 1902 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.