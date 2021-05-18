Sight & Sound Theatres, one of the county’s biggest tourist attractions, will resume operating at full capacity on Saturday, June 12, the company has announced.

The decision is a game-changing development for Lancaster County's tourism industry, as many Sight & Sound customers patronize restaurants, hotels and other destinations here. The news comes just as the industry is on the brink of beginning its peak summer season.

“We are hopeful that we can walk towards full theaters this summer and look forward to the new season ahead,” said CEO Matt Neff in a prepared statement.

Sight & Sound now is presenting its original musical, “Queen Esther,” in its 2,047-seat theater, with 11 shows per week. The number of shows will not change.

Sight & Sound has been operating at 50% of capacity, in line with restrictions imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But with Wolf announcing earlier this month that capacity limits will end on Memorial Day (May 31), Sight & Sound first will take an intermediate step of operating at 70% capacity on Tuesday, then raising it to 100% on Saturday, June 12.

Sight & Sound opted to ramp up gradually because the phased approach will “provide time to appropriately and effectively communicate to our guests, while also adequately staffing our teams to handle increased capacity.”

The company is seeking to hire 30 more people. It now employs 420 people here.