A new marketing campaign from Discover Lancaster is a response to the fact that business tourism in Lancaster County remains down 21% from its pre-pandemic days.

Much of the strong return in local tourism business has been carried by a surge of leisure travelers.

In an effort to improve business travel volume, Discover Lancaster is partnering with Southern Airways Express in a new collaboration that offers qualified meeting planners free, roundtrip flights to Lancaster from Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh. They want to attract new meetings, events and conventions to Lancaster. Tickets can range from $39 to $89 one way. The offer is available until April 30. Southern began its Washington route a little less than a year ago.

“This new initiative focuses on meetings and conventions business because it’s this particular groups component that is taking the longest to build back – after sports and buses – so we want to try and spur the meetings segment as much as we can this year,” said Edward Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster.

As part of the joint effort, Harris said the tourism bureau is spending $20,000 between mid-March and the end of April with ad placements in the Pittsburgh Business Times, Washington Business Journal, Meetings Today magazine, and geo-targeted digital ads with ClickUPON. So far no one has signed up, but Harris said it’s still early in the campaign. He’s encouraged that would-be participants are clicking on links to the promotion.

“As a brand new initiative, the broader awareness created by this promotion in the meetings market is just as important as any specific numeric goals,” Harris said. “The web traffic tells us there is significant interest in considering Lancaster County as a meetings destination, and we’re optimistic that we’ll have planners arranging to come to our area in the near future and be able to show them the variety of great venues and options we offer. “

Prior to the pandemic, group travel (including meetings and conventions) accounted for 37% of the overnight stays in the area annually, or 592,551 room nights. Harris said group travel is currently about 16% of all bookings, or 256,238 room nights. Group travel includes meetings, bus groups and sports tourism.

The marketing campaign aims to tap into a new meetings sector created by the pandemic, said Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer of Southern Airways Express. With more people working from home, companies are looking to bring staff together in quarterly meetings, Cestari said.

Southern Airways Express, a commuter airline that operates 32 flights a week out of Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township, is also seeking to build back its business travel. It is seeing a similar flip as the lodging industry from majority business travelers to majority leisure travelers, Cestari said.

Southern Airways Express, the airport’s sole commercial carrier, began flying from Lancaster Airport to Dulles International Airport outside Washington D.C. three times a day in June. It also added new, weekly flights to Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The low level of group travel is felt in weak weekday spending at businesses like restaurants and hotels, Harris said.

The surge in leisure travel over the last eight months has helped the tourism industry bounce back from the pandemic. Harris said lodging numbers in the second half of 2021 were equal to, if not better than, performance during the same period of pre-pandemic 2019.

The mix of travelers has changed since the pandemic, said Kevin Molloy, executive director of Lancaster County Convention Center Authority.

“Leisure travel is on fire,” Molloy said. “We have a different pie than in 2019.”

Molloy said the convention and meeting travel is rebounding with the convention center landing contracts in 2022 for 2022 events, which is rare.

As for attracting business groups, Molloy said virtual tours that venues provided during the pandemic were great but it is even better to bring planners to see the facilities available through the county as well as the kinds of restaurants and activities available in the area.

“There’s nothing like ‘hey, come on over and see it,’” Molloy said.