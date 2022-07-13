Here’s a roundup of what’s new with the Armstrong Flooring bankruptcy Wednesday.

Judge approves sale

Delaware bankruptcy judge Mary Walrath approved the sale of Armstrong Flooring Inc. to West Hempfield Township-based AHF Products Inc. and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial of Boston.

Walrath’s approval was the final hurdle in the $107 million deal for the company's North American assets. Armstrong Flooring and AHF have said that they expect the deal to close by July 22.

Meanwhile, financing to allow Armstrong Flooring to keep operating until the deal closes July 22 has not been finalized. Lenders Pathlight Capital and Bank of America, N.A. worked out objections with Armstrong Flooring, and indicated in court Wednesday that the financing should go through if there are no other objections.

Objections to the financing arrangement must be filed by Friday at 4 p.m. If there are no objections, the judge can approve the financing Friday. If there are objections, which appears unlikely, the matter would be set for court discussion Monday if not settled over the weekend.

The judge also approved sales of the company’s Chinese and Australian operations. Giant Group, also known as Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Co. Ltd., will acquire the equity interests in the company’s Hong Kong holding company subsidiary, including all associated operations for $59 million, and Cowes Bay will acquire substantially all of the company’s Australian assets for $31 million plus assumption of specified liabilities.

The Chinese and Australian businesses will continue to operate as usual pending consummation of the respective sales.

New details about expected job losses

The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday that the two job fairs it is planning with Armstrong Flooring for displaced workers will feature businesses offering jobs in customer service, supply chain/operations and other corporate positions.

The Chamber declined to provide specific dates for the fairs but said they would occur within the next few days or early next week.

The Chamber is also providing an in-person resume workshop that will be recorded and available for those Armstrong Flooring employees who are unable to attend in person.

Companies that have committed to the job fairs are TriStarr, High Companies, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, Ecore and CareerLink.

It appears that job losses will be focused mostly on the corporate and administration employees rather than production workers, whose union contracts will follow them to AHF Products. How many jobs will be lost still remains an outstanding question.

According to court documents, no later than three days after the closing, AHF Products (or its designated affiliate) is supposed to give employees it identifies an offer of employment. Unless they expressly reject the offer they will be deemed employees of AHF, according to court documents. Armstrong Flooring and AHF would not say how many people will be displaced in the transaction.

As of May, Armstrong Flooring had 606 employees in Lancaster County. About 390 of these were nonunion employees who work in or are assigned to the company's Greenfield headquarters. These employees work in sales, design research and administration. AHF also has its headquarters in West Hempfield Township, so some are asking if headquarters jobs, instead of warehousing or production jobs, would be most likely to face elimination. AHF does not have any production facilities in Lancaster County.

Next court date

On Monday, the financing and wind-down budget are set for approval in bankruptcy court. Also planned are arguments about providing health and life insurance benefits to nonunion retirees.

A retention plan for 50 key mid level managers was set to be argued on Monday but Armstrong Flooring said in court that it was abandoning the plan. Monday’s hearing is an omnibus, which means other matters could be added to the agenda.