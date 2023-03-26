Here's how one man found a good-paying job without a college degree

Growing up in Mount Joy, Brian Risser, 36, liked to work on cars whenever he could. He always liked the feeling of fixing something, so when Armstrong World Industries reinstituted an apprenticeship program in 2021 he took the chance to move from ceiling tile production to be a maintenance mechanic.

“Every day is a different job,” Risser said of his maintenance mechanic duties. “I’m always learning something new. I get to work with my hands and tear things apart and fix them. There's pride in that.”

In Lancaster County, maintenance jobs like the one Risser is training for are one of the most in-demand occupations that don’t require a college degree.

Most in demand skills and licenses in Lancaster County Driver’s license Certification in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Registered Nurse (RN) Basic Life Support (BLS) Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Communication verbal and written Cooperative/team player Microsoft Excel Microsoft Office Ability to lift 41-50 lbs. Source: Lancaster County Workforce Development Board

Such jobs are expected to increase dramatically through 2030, which is good news for many in Lancaster County’s workforce.

Between 2020 and 2030, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that about 60% of new jobs in the economy will be in occupations that don’t typically require an associate’s, bachelor’s, or graduate degree.

The majority of Lancaster County residents do not have a college degree. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 estimate, about 30% of Lancaster County residents over the age of 25 have a bachelor's degree or higher. That’s up from a decade ago when about 26% had a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Path to apprenticeship

Risser was home-schooled from third grade. When he finished high school, he didn’t see a way to pay for college so he started working at a small book bindery, running six different machines and often maintaining them. At 23, he got a job making ceiling tiles at Armstrong World Industries plant on River Road in East Donegal Township where his father worked.

In the four-year maintenance mechanic apprentice program, Risser will spend 576 hours in the classroom and 8,000 hours of on-the-job training, said Shane Kint, Marietta plant maintenance manager. Risser is in his second year of his apprenticeship and has tackled shop math, algebra, trigonometry and geometry, blueprint reading and shop practices. He’s learned to use a milling machine, lathe and surface grinders, among other things. He is looking forward to learning welding next year.

Kint said apprenticeships were popular in the 1970s to the 1990s but stopped as a cost-saving measure as manufacturing left the United States. Now companies are bringing back apprenticeships in the tight labor market to bridge the skills gap.

Kint said training a worker like Risser makes sense because he understands the business from a production standpoint.

“From a business standpoint this is very powerful for us,” Kint said.

Entry level apprentices earn $25.55 an hour while entry-level maintenance mechanics at AWI are paid $30.88 an hour under a United Steelworkers contract.

There were 282 ads for maintenance workers in Lancaster County in the last 30 days, making the occupation the fourth most in-demand job, according to a report from Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

“If you don’t mind a little work, you don’t have to go to college to make a living,” Risser said. “It’s a good paying job.”